Renishaw to exhibit medical robots at SBNS Autumn Meeting

September 14, 2017

Global engineering and scientific technologies company, Renishaw will attend the Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS) Autumn Meeting. The event will take place at The Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, from 20th – 22nd September 2017. Renishaw’s Clinical Sales Development Manager for the Neurological Products Division, Stuart Campbell and Marketing Manager, Ed Littlewood will be at booth 24 to exhibit the company’s products.

The company will showcase its neuroinspiresurgical planning software which is often used with its neuromate® stereotactic robot, in stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) procedures for epilepsy patients.

Related Stories

“Renishaw’s neuromate robot can enable the insertion of electrodes into the brain more quickly, consistently and precisely than when performed manually,” explained Campbell, “It may also enable access to regions of the brain that cannot otherwise be reached.

“During this procedure, surgeons can identify the epileptogenic zone from where the epileptic seizures originate and can act to eliminate or reduce the frequency of seizures, by removing a region of the brain. The intention is to improve the quality of life for patients, decreasing their symptoms and enabling them to return to a normal routine.”

Renishaw’s neuromate robot can also be used in deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease and other neurological movement disorders.

The company will also exhibit its craniomaxillofacial (CMF) implants. Using additive manufacturing, Renishaw can produce patient-specific titanium CMF implants based on data from CT scans, thereby potentially reducing surgery times. At the meeting, Campbell and Littlewood will be discussing the advantages of this process compared to the techniques currently in use.

The SBNS has over 900 members who meet biannually. Renishaw has been attending the meetings for four years, though the Neurological Products Division and Medical and Dental products division attended as a joint exhibition stand for the first-time last year. Surgeons from a variety of disciplines will attend the Autumn meeting, as well as representatives from a range of medical technology companies.

Source:

http://www.renishaw.com/en/engineering-and-scientific-technologies-company-to-showcase-medical-robots--42718

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New recommendations advise against use of brain imaging as test for chronic pain
Salk professor awarded $950,000 NSF grant to explore how the brain processes complex sounds
Researchers discover genetic calendar of brain aging
PupilScreen could detect concussion, brain injuries on the spot using smartphone camera
Study finds that brain network organization mediates relationship between nutrition and intelligence
Disrupting DNA loops could be potential strategy to reduce tumor proliferation
Brain rewiring due to dopamine loss may be source of impaired movement in Parkinson's disease
Split-brain study using fruit fly provides better understanding of autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify connections between toxoplasmosis and several brain disorders