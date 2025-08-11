Fetal procedure dramatically reduces mortality in high-risk Vein of Galen Malformation cases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston Children's HospitalAug 11 2025

Building upon the success of the first in utero brain surgery for Vein of Galen Malformation (VOGM) reported in 2023, new data published today in JAMA provides further evidence for the potential use of fetal embolization for this condition.

VOGM is the most common type of congenital blood vessel abnormality, in which the earliest arteries that develop in the brain connect directly with the dominant vein in the young brain, rather than nourishing the brain tissue. This causes a tremendous rush of high-pressure, high-flow blood into the veins, putting the fetus at high risk for mortality, heart failure, brain injury, and neurodevelopmental delay. To improve outcomes for patients, a team at Boston Children's Hospital designed a fetal embolization procedure that results in markedly diminished blood flow through the malformation, without blockage, and launched a clinical trial. Outcomes from their first successful procedure were reported in Stroke in 2023.

In this new report in JAMA, the team describes outcomes from the first 7 patients enrolled in the trial; the fetal procedure was successfully completed in 5 of the 7. With standard postnatal care, even at expert referral centers, this high-risk fetal cohort had an expected 90% mortality, with only 9% likelihood of reaching developmental milestones at age 6 months. Notably, the enrolled patients had a dramatic reduction in mortality to 43%, and 3 of the 5 successfully treated patients survived past the neonatal period; all are thriving, without sign of neurodevelopmental delay. The investigators point out that five of the seven enrolled patients had unscheduled deliveries, including three preterm, at a mean of approximately 3 days post-intervention.

These early results build on the success of our first case, demonstrating the feasibility of fetal embolization for VOGM and strongly suggesting that the procedure is safe and effective, though a full trial needs to be completed in order to draw solid conclusions."

Darren Orbach, MD, PhD, Co-Director of the Cerebrovascular Surgery and Interventions Center at Boston Children's Hospital and PI of the study

The research team plans to complete a full trial of this approach, weighing potential reduction in mortality, brain injury, and neurodevelopmental delays against an increased risk of unscheduled, preterm delivery.

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Targeted microglia replacement shows promise against fatal neurodegenerative conditions
UC Irvine researchers discover naturally occurring compounds to rejuvenate aging brain cells
Leptin could offer alternative to insulin for managing type 1 diabetes complication
Ultrasound waves activate brain circuits in living animals for the first time
Uncovering the science behind musical anhedonia
Natural brain rhythms control stress hormone levels and alertness
Scientists link brain lithium loss to early Alzheimer’s changes
Aging brains lose key proteins despite intact genetic blueprints

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research unveils vast influence of B vitamins on health and disease