Research: Hospice referral at end of life should be based on older adult's pain, distressing symptoms

September 14, 2017

A team of researchers from Yale University has studied how soon older adults who were experiencing distressing symptoms and disability were admitted to hospice near the end of their lives . Their study was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The researchers examined information from a study of 562 people, aged 70 and older, who were not disabled when the study began. Of these people, 244 (43.4 percent) were admitted to hospice during the last year of life. These people were slightly older and more likely to have cognitive impairments (problems thinking and making decisions) than those individuals who weren't admitted to hospice.

Related Stories

The most common condition leading to death was frailty (the medical term for physical weakness or an increasing likelihood for poor health), followed by organ failure (the term for certain parts of our body no longer working as they should), advanced dementia, and cancer.

The researchers found that cancer and advanced dementia were the conditions that most often resulted in being admitted for hospice care. Older adults who were frail were least likely to be admitted to hospice.

The duration of hospice care was less than 13 days for half of the study participants. The short duration of hospice suggests that healthcare providers might need to consider discussing referrals to hospice sooner with people who are approaching the end of their lives. Alternatively, we may need to develop and test other ways to reduce the high burden of distressing symptoms and disability at the end of life, said the researchers.

The researchers suggest that referral to hospice at the end of life should be based on an older adult's burden of pain and other distressing symptoms.

Source:

http://www.healthinaging.org/blog/hospice-care-offers-comfort-for-older-adults-at-end-of-life-should-it-be-considered-sooner/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Maintenance therapy increases progression-free survival in BRCA mutant recurrent ovarian cancer
Study: Immunotherapy shows promising response rate in patients with metastatic gastric cancer
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Myriad Genetics working to educate public about hereditary cancer risk assessment
Fusion guided biopsy can help with accurate diagnosis of prostate cancer
Two new treatments may benefit patients with high risk prostate cancer, trial shows
Research: Alcohol industry misrepresenting evidence about alcohol-related cancer risk
Small increases in physical exercise can lower chances for major mobility loss in older adults
Epigenetic changes triggered by cigarette smoke may be earliest step in lung cancer development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research uncovers new target for therapy, diagnosis, and prognosis of colon cancer