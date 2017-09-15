New collaboration brings innovative marketplace of health systems to New York tri-state area

Available to commercial and Labor plan sponsors now, Create allows members to shop for a leading health system and select one as their exclusive care provider, resulting in higher-quality care, lower costs, and stronger relationships between patients and health care providers

Brighton Health Plan Solutions today announced the launch of Create®, the first marketplace of health systems in the New York tri-state area. Create is collaborating directly with leading health systems, including Mount Sinai Health System, Long Island Health Network, and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, in order to immediately reduce health care costs and simultaneously increase health care quality for members and their families in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Create’s user-friendly online open enrollment platform lets members shop in the Create marketplace for a single health system and its doctors and hospitals for their family’s health care.

Create’s breakthrough consumer technology allows members to assess costs, compare providers based on geography, and explore special features of their various options, helping them enroll in the single health system of doctors and hospitals best for their family. Because members and their families engage with one integrated health system for all of their care, Create directly enables the health systems to offer their services at lower costs and develop meaningful two-way relationships with each of their patients. These deeper clinical relationships also build richer and more comprehensive health care data, which leads to higher-quality care.

“As the first marketplace of health systems in the New York tri-state area, Create is helping doctors and hospitals deliver the results that we all know come from effective markets – lower costs and higher quality,” said Simeon Schindelman, CEO of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. “By collaborating closely with leading health systems and helping families choose the single system that best suits their unique needs, we immediately lower costs for plan sponsors and families, improve quality of care for patients, and increase patient loyalty for providers.”

Create’s unique collaborations with health systems, combined with proprietary and secure cloud-based technology, produce a groundbreaking health care solution for New York tri-state plan sponsors and their members. The one-of-a-kind model is also tailored to meet the specific needs of both the commercial and Labor markets—enabling a diverse set of members and plan sponsors to benefit from the product. Starting from day one of enrollment, Create’s innovative model will facilitate ongoing improvements in health care cost, quality, and service.

Create plans to introduce collaborations with additional health systems across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut during 2017 and beyond.