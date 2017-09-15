Study suggests magnesium cream could be used to combat deficiencies

September 15, 2017

A new study by the University of Hertfordshire has revealed that a magnesium cream could be used as an alternative to tablets to combat major health problems including high blood pressure which are linked with deficiency.

The study, published in PLOS One, found that magnesium absorbed through skin significantly boosted magnesium levels in the blood.

 

BetterYou, experts in the field of transdermal magnesium (through the skin) welcome the study’s findings.

“These findings are extremely exciting for us, as they prove that supplementing magnesium topically is the fastest way to get this vital mineral into the bloodstream” says Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou.

Related Stories

“In today’s modern environment the excess of processed foods, bad fats and sugars are decreasing our magnesium levels resulting in a population deficient in the mineral.

“A Government-funded report by Professor David Thomas [2] reported that due to a change in farming methods and food processing, the level of magnesium within our diet has declined by 21% since 1940!

“Therefore, it’s highly recommended that magnesium supplementation is introduced into your daily routine to help keep your levels optimum and replenish lost magnesium.”

Leading nutritionist, Sally Wisbey says: “Swallowing capsules is not ideal for everyone, so buying supplements in topical methods can be an easier option.

“BetterYou’s transdermal magnesium range is ideal for supplementing, not only due to the absorption but the ease of delivery.

“For fast acting use, magnesium chloride is highly recommended as it has an impressive rate of absorption, making it the perfect form for BetterYou’s transdermal magnesium range.”

A clinical trial by Cardiff University showed how well magnesium is absorbed through the skin. A further study by Watkins & Josling showed that BetterYou MagnesiumOil will elevate cellular magnesium levels up to five times faster than traditional tablets or capsules.

BetterYou is currently leading a world-first absorption trial with Northwick Park Hospital to identify if spraying magnesium onto the skin can correct low serum magnesium levels in patients with small bowel stoma.

Magnesium is a natural relaxant and is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Magnesium deficiency is linked with many health issues including migraines, anxiety, depression and extreme fatigue.

BetterYou’s transdermal magnesium range includes MagnesiumBody Butter & Lotion, MagnesiumGel, Sprays and Bath Flakes, which are available from Holland and Barratt, betteryou.com and all good health stores.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Business / Finance | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could a magnesium cream be used as an alternative to tablets for deficiency?
Oral tumeric spray by BetterYou honored at the Natural and Organic Awards 2017
B12 oral spray ensures the vitamin is absorbed directly into bloodstream
High vitamin D intake could reduce the risk of an early menopause
BetterYou vitamin D oral spray highly commended at the Veggie Awards 2017
Oral sprays, topical methods can be easier option to guarantee vitamin and mineral absorption, says expert
Study shows magnesium supplements can reduce chances of breaking a bone
Natural ways to support a healthy liver

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

More Content from BetterYou Ltd

See all content from BetterYou Ltd
You might also like... ×
Heart failure more likely in elderly with low vitamin D levels, study shows