Study suggests magnesium cream could be used to combat deficiencies

A new study by the University of Hertfordshire has revealed that a magnesium cream could be used as an alternative to tablets to combat major health problems including high blood pressure which are linked with deficiency.

The study, published in PLOS One, found that magnesium absorbed through skin significantly boosted magnesium levels in the blood.

The study, published in PLOS One, found that magnesium absorbed through skin significantly boosted magnesium levels in the blood.

“These findings are extremely exciting for us, as they prove that supplementing magnesium topically is the fastest way to get this vital mineral into the bloodstream” says Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou.

“In today’s modern environment the excess of processed foods, bad fats and sugars are decreasing our magnesium levels resulting in a population deficient in the mineral.

“A Government-funded report by Professor David Thomas [2] reported that due to a change in farming methods and food processing, the level of magnesium within our diet has declined by 21% since 1940!

“Therefore, it’s highly recommended that magnesium supplementation is introduced into your daily routine to help keep your levels optimum and replenish lost magnesium.”

Leading nutritionist, Sally Wisbey says: “Swallowing capsules is not ideal for everyone, so buying supplements in topical methods can be an easier option.

"Swallowing capsules is not ideal for everyone, so buying supplements in topical methods can be an easier option."

"For fast acting use, magnesium chloride is highly recommended as it has an impressive rate of absorption."

A clinical trial by Cardiff University showed how well magnesium is absorbed through the skin. A further study by Watkins & Josling showed that BetterYou MagnesiumOil will elevate cellular magnesium levels up to five times faster than traditional tablets or capsules.

BetterYou is currently leading a world-first absorption trial with Northwick Park Hospital to identify if spraying magnesium onto the skin can correct low serum magnesium levels in patients with small bowel stoma.

Magnesium is a natural relaxant and is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Magnesium deficiency is linked with many health issues including migraines, anxiety, depression and extreme fatigue.

