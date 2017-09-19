Researchers explore older adults' awareness of drug-related health risks

September 19, 2017

Geriatrics experts know that certain medications may have risks for older adults that outweigh their benefits, especially when safer alternatives are available. Medications that could be "potentially inappropriate" for older adults are included on recommendation lists that your healthcare provider can consult, such as the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) Beers Criteria or the STOPP-START list.

However, despite these recommendations, 25 percent of older adults take at least one potentially inappropriate medication every year. Taking these medications can increase the risk of being hospitalized due to a medication-related problem. Although 70 percent of older adults are willing to stop taking certain medications, healthcare providers continue to prescribe some potentially inappropriate medicines to older adults.

Related Stories

Researchers from the Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie in Montréal, Canada, designed a survey to learn about older adults' awareness of drug-related health risks. They conducted the survey over the telephone with 2,665 participants, aged 65 or older.

The researchers learned that:

  • - 88 percent of the participants had used at least one prescription medication within the last 12 months.

    - 42 percent of the participants used medicines considered potentially inappropriate for older adults, including:

    • Sedative and hypnotic medications, such as tranquilizers and sleeping pills

      Glyburide (a type of medicine prescribed for people with diabetes)

      Proton pump inhibitors (medicines prescribed for acid reflux and several other conditions)

    -65 percent of participants knew that some prescriptions could be potentially harmful.

    - 42 percent of participants had discussed stopping one or more prescribed medications with their healthcare provider.

    - Both adults younger than 80 and older adults who were more aware of medication risks were more likely to have conversations with healthcare providers about stopping prescriptions.

    Just 7 percent of participants knew what the term "de-prescribing" meant. De-prescribing is the medical term for your healthcare provider taking you off a prescribed medication to improve your health or reduce the risk for adverse side effects.

    - About half of the survey participants researched information about medications on their own.

The researchers suggested that the more information people have about potential risks associated with their medications, the more likely they may be to discuss reducing potentially inappropriate medications.

Source:

http://www.healthinaging.org/blog/study-finds-that-most-older-adults-are-aware-of-medication-risks/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Healthcare, medical experts to come together for mHealth Israel conference in Jerusalem
Study finds current annual TB screening in North America to be costly with limited health benefits
Siemens Healthineers- Siemens unveils new brand name for healthcare business
Bipartisan collaboration may pave way for better health system
NRS Healthcare publishes new free Carer’s Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease
New online healthcare platform iDoc enables patients to book consultations with GPs anytime
Low uptake of flu vaccination among healthcare workers influenced by social attitudes
Skills for Health and Health Education England introduce new free Oral Healthcare Elearning course

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
University of Warwick receives multi-million pound grant to improve healthcare in slums