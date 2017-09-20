Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Oxford University Press partner to publish Inflammatory Bowels Diseases journal

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Oxford University Press announced today that they have entered into a new partnership to publish the Foundation's journal Inflammatory Bowels Diseases beginning in 2018.

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases is the first journal dedicated exclusively to inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). It brings the most current information in clinical and basic sciences to physicians caring for IBD patients and investigators performing research in IBD and related fields. Each issue contains cutting-edge articles on diagnosis, treatment, and management of IBD as well as detailed information about the mechanisms and factors that underpin the pathophysiology of IBD from clinicians and researchers around the world. Coverage includes articles highlighting the unique and important issues in pediatric IBD, as well as articles pertaining to adult patients.

The editors of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Dr. Bret Lashner and Dr. Fabio Cominelli, commented on the shared mission of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and the press, noting that they will "work with our outstanding editors and new editorial staff from Oxford University Press to publish innovative clinical and basic research, timely reviews and meta-analyses, future directions of clinical care, and editors' commentaries. Our goal is to further develop the journal to be a cover-to-cover 'must read' for all those interested in inflammatory bowel diseases."

"For over 20 years, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases has provided the IBD community with high quality articles about the most groundbreaking advances in IBD research and clinical care," said Dr. Caren Heller, chief scientific officer for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "The foundation is excited to partner with Oxford University Press to expand the journal's presence and reach as the field continues to advance towards better treatments and cures for Crohn's and colitis."

Alison Denby, journals publishing director at Oxford University Press, also commented on the partnership: "Our entire global journals team is extremely enthusiastic about partnering with the foundation for publication of their highly regarded journal Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. We are eager to expand the journal's readership to a more global audience, as well as to help further its impact as an invaluable resource to the clinician, research, and patient communities it serves."