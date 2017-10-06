UTHealth researchers to study how gut bacteria play role in development of diabetes

October 6, 2017

A team of researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health has received a $3.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study how gut bacteria play a role in the development of diabetes among residents of Starr County, Texas.

"This project is a continuation of our efforts to understand those factors that lead to the development of Type 2 diabetes and its complications among the Mexican-American population of Starr County," said Craig Hanis, Ph.D., one of the principal investigators of the study and professor in the Department of Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Environmental Sciences at UTHealth School of Public Health.

Related Stories

Hanis has been researching possible explanations for the high rates of diabetes among Starr County residents since 1981. In the new study, his team will examine how bacteria in the gut, called the microbiome, may play a role in contributing to the development of diabetes.

"Bacteria in the gut are particularly important in the context of diabetes as they help us digest the foods we eat and carry out a number of fundamental metabolic processes," said Hanis, who is also a member of the Human Genetics Center at the School of Public Health. "It is known that the profiles of bacteria in the gut of those with diabetes differ from those without. It is also known that the profile of bacteria in the gut changes with different treatments for diabetes. What is not known is whether the changes that are seen precede the development of diabetes or if they are the consequences of diabetes."

The five-year study of Starr County residents will recruit 600 participants who do not have Type 2 diabetes, 300 of whom will have prediabetes. At the end of the study, researchers will determine which microbiome profiles predicted the development of Type 2 diabetes and how the microbiome changes after the onset of diabetes.

Source:

https://www.uth.edu/media/story.htm?id=976cb9f3-bdcf-449c-9c2f-a8dc650ebe19

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers assess self-monitoring of blood glucose behavior among diabetes patients in China
Scientists unravel mechanism that links gut bacteria to hypertension
Researchers discover that beneficial bacteria in yogurt may affect severity of lupus
Special issue of Current Diabetes Review explores the management of diabetes in medically complex patients
Research sheds light on how to improve production of key diabetes cells
Review finds no increased cancer risk for people taking oral diabetes medication
Rutgers scientists shed light on fat-regulating enzyme’s role in human health
Good-guy bacteria may help individuals respond well to cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Symprove could offer safe and efficient solution to control pathogenic bacteria