Study aims to develop biomarkers of prematurity for predicting neurodevelopmental outcomes

October 18, 2017

Natasha Leporé, PhD, a principal investigator in the Department of Radiology and Imaging at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, has been awarded $1.7 million from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering of the NIH to study the impact of prematurity on brain development. Infants born premature can be at higher risk for cognitive problems and behavioral disorders compared to full-term babies. The goal of the study is to develop biomarkers for early detection of these potential impacts. The expected findings could improve physicians' ability to predict adverse outcomes and design early intervention programs to encourage healthy neurological development for newborns at risk.

Related Stories

"There is growing evidence of significant abnormalities in the structure of the brain beneath the cerebral cortex of premature infants, which may be associated with negative long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes," said Leporé. "Understanding these abnormalities could help explain the underlying causes and enable early detection in at-risk babies."

According to Leporé, there is still a lack of sensitive, reliable, and accessible algorithms capable of characterizing the influence of prematurity on the subcortical structures - the parts of the brain located beneath the cerebral cortex, which regulate functions including the perception of sensations, learning, reasoning and memory. In addition, few studies have looked directly at the long-term neurodevelopmental implications of these structural abnormalities.

"Using brain MRI, we plan to develop biomarkers of prematurity by statistically comparing the subcortical structures and neural pathways of these infants," explained Leporé, who is also an assistant professor of Research Radiology at Keck Medicine of USC.

The research team aims to build a new toolbox of measurements and algorithms to enable the analysis of neonatal brain structures, and to apply them to study the brain structure of infants born prematurely. These results will further be used to predict long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes of prematurity and enable the design of novel approaches to treatment.

"The ability to predict long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes in the first month following birth - and the possibility of intervening during this very early period - is likely to have a transformative effect on the outcome for these children," added Leporé.

Source:

https://www.chla.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify brain-wave patterns of explicit and implicit learning
Biased research samples can profoundly skew results of brain imaging studies
Researchers to investigate cellular changes leading to development of glioblastoma
USC study reveals how schizophrenia has biological effect on the entire brain
Scientists validate biomarker indicative of brain cancer patient's prognosis and drug response
New imaging system offers better way to monitor brain changes from Alzheimer's in mouse models
MRI brain scans can reveal MS risk in children before clinical symptoms appear
Wake Forest Baptist scientists win grant to develop more effective treatments for brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Dietary supplement could be promising therapeutic target for seizure disorders