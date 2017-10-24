Nanodiamonds could prevent infection, improve recovery after root canal treatment

October 24, 2017

People who undergo root canals may soon have a tiny but powerful ally that could prevent infection after treatment.

Researchers at the UCLA School of Dentistry and the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science found in a clinical trial that nanodiamonds protected disinfected root canals after the nerve and pulp were removed, thereby improving the likelihood of a full recovery. The findings are a milestone for the use of nanodiamonds in humans.

Nanodiamonds are tiny particles made of carbon and are so small that millions of them could fit on the head of a pin. They resemble soccer balls but have facets like actual diamonds. Those facets enable the nanodiamonds to deliver a wide range of drugs and imaging agents.

In a paper published Oct. 23 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the UCLA researchers write that combining nanodiamonds with gutta percha, a material used to fill disinfected root canals, may enhance the gutta percha's protective properties.

"Harnessing the unique properties of nanodiamonds in the clinic may help scientists, doctors and dentists overcome key challenges that confront several areas of health care, including improving lesion healing in oral health," said Dean Ho, professor of oral biology and medicine in the dental school and a co-corresponding author of the study.

Protecting disinfected root canals is a delicate process. Dentists use gutta percha to block bacteria from infiltrating the tooth, but it can break during the procedure or create pockets of space for bacteria to infiltrate, which leads to infection.

The researchers tested nanodiamond-embedded gutta percha, or NDGP, in three people who were undergoing root canal procedures. Tests of the implanted material confirmed that the NDGP was more resistant to buckling and breaking than conventional gutta percha.

Related Stories

All three patients healed properly, without unusual pain and without infection.

"This trial confirms the immense promise of using nanodiamonds to overcome barriers for a range of procedures, from particularly challenging endodontics cases to orthopedics, tissue engineering, and others," said co-corresponding author Dr. Mo Kang, UCLA Dentistry's Jack Weichman Professor of Endodontics.

Using NDGP for the procedures did not require changes to any of the standard procedures for root canals, said Dr. Eric Sung, the paper's co-corresponding author and a UCLA professor of clinical dentistry and the United Cerebral Palsy of Los Angeles Professor of Special Patient Care.

Ho, one of the world's leading researchers on the medical use of nanodiamonds, has collaborated with oncologists, cancer biologists, mechanical engineers, materials scientists, chemists and others over the past 10 years to explore how nanodiamonds could be used in oral health, cancer treatment, regenerative medicine and antimicrobial applications, among other areas.

"We believe nanodiamonds could ultimately help us sidestep drug resistance in cancer, improve the efficiency of magnetic resonance imaging and address other clinical challenges," said Ho, who also is a professor of bioengineering, co-director of the Jane and Jerry Weintraub Center for Reconstructive Biotechnology, and a member of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA.

Source:

http://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/nanodiamonds-show-promise-for-aiding-recovery-from-root-canal

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover how sugar fuels cancer growth
Dietary combination transforms lethal breast cancers into highly treatable form
Arsenic trioxide could be powerful therapy to extend lives of certain glioblastoma patients
New UMass Lowell study to explore link between gut bacteria and Parkinson's disease
Study reveals link between cancer relapse and body’s immune system
HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer risk remains generally low, study suggests
Scientists develop revolutionary blood screening test to diagnose breast cancer
Researchers reveal how certain nerves sustain prostate cancer growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Small RNA molecules trigger cancer cells to commit suicide