FUJIFILM SonoSite to exhibit innovative portfolio of ultrasound solutions at ACEP 2017

October 28, 2017

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge ultrasound solutions and providing world-leading education to enable point-of-care visualization access, will present its innovative portfolio of ultrasound solutions and highlight product features and upgrades at the American College of Emergency Physicians Annual Scientific Assembly (ACEP), October 29 - November 1 in Washington, DC.

"FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. has long understood the unique needs of emergency physicians, which is why we have focused on making high-quality imaging at the point of care easily accessible" said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, chief medical officer and senior vice president, FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. and FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Our point-of-care visualization tools help provide clinical answers to improve patient safety and decrease complications."

Related Stories

The following will be on exhibit and available for demonstration at booth #2307 at ACEP:

SonoSite SII

The SonoSite SII empowers efficiency through an intuitive, yet smart user interface that adapts to imaging needs. The system is portable and can be used across multiple hospital environments, including a zero footprint option for space constrained rooms. The SII is equipped with new patent-pending transducer technology, DirectClear, which elevates transducer performance with improved penetration and contrast resolution.

SonoSite Edge II

The SonoSite Edge II ultrasound system offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first transducer innovations like DirectClear and Armored Cable Technology. It features an interface that's designed for ease of use to allow for intuitive access to frequently used functions like gain. A wide-angle display with an anti-reflection coating enables minimal adjustments during viewing. It is designed to be truly portable and used in the most rigorous environments.

SonoSite X-Porte

The SonoSite X-Porte was developed to incorporate a breakthrough, proprietary beam-forming technology: XDI (Extreme Definition Imaging), created to reduce clutter and enhance image contrast. Its slender profile makes it easy to maneuver alongside beds and exam tables for point-of-care visualization and procedures. X-Porte was designed to have an intuitive touchscreen interface, real-time scan-along learning, and unmatched durability and reliability.

Source:

https://www.sonosite.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

PSV soccer club to adopt Philips’ Lumify portable ultrasound for diagnosis of players’ injuries
What men need to know: Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate cancer
MRI and ultrasound can detect fetal brain damage caused by Zika in utero
New catheter provides comprehensive insight into formation of atherosclerotic plaques
PENTAX Medical and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe jointly launch new ultrasound video bronchoscope
Point-of-care ultrasound helps surgeons perform thyroid surgery without general anesthesia
Rush uses SAVI SCOUT technology to enhance breast surgery for women
New assessment system shows which patients need to be examined for heart valve infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New app uses smartphone camera to provide detailed information about heart health