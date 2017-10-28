FUJIFILM SonoSite to exhibit innovative portfolio of ultrasound solutions at ACEP 2017

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge ultrasound solutions and providing world-leading education to enable point-of-care visualization access, will present its innovative portfolio of ultrasound solutions and highlight product features and upgrades at the American College of Emergency Physicians Annual Scientific Assembly (ACEP), October 29 - November 1 in Washington, DC.

"FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. has long understood the unique needs of emergency physicians, which is why we have focused on making high-quality imaging at the point of care easily accessible" said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, chief medical officer and senior vice president, FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. and FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Our point-of-care visualization tools help provide clinical answers to improve patient safety and decrease complications."

The following will be on exhibit and available for demonstration at booth #2307 at ACEP:

SonoSite SII

The SonoSite SII empowers efficiency through an intuitive, yet smart user interface that adapts to imaging needs. The system is portable and can be used across multiple hospital environments, including a zero footprint option for space constrained rooms. The SII is equipped with new patent-pending transducer technology, DirectClear, which elevates transducer performance with improved penetration and contrast resolution.

SonoSite Edge II

The SonoSite Edge II ultrasound system offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first transducer innovations like DirectClear and Armored Cable Technology. It features an interface that's designed for ease of use to allow for intuitive access to frequently used functions like gain. A wide-angle display with an anti-reflection coating enables minimal adjustments during viewing. It is designed to be truly portable and used in the most rigorous environments.

SonoSite X-Porte

The SonoSite X-Porte was developed to incorporate a breakthrough, proprietary beam-forming technology: XDI (Extreme Definition Imaging), created to reduce clutter and enhance image contrast. Its slender profile makes it easy to maneuver alongside beds and exam tables for point-of-care visualization and procedures. X-Porte was designed to have an intuitive touchscreen interface, real-time scan-along learning, and unmatched durability and reliability.