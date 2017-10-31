Eating too much black licorice can lead to heart issues, FDA warns ahead of Halloween

By October 31, 2017

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is encouraging people to be careful how much black licorice they eat if they are planning to snack on the candy over Halloween.

Credit: Scisetti Alfio/Shutterstock.com

FDA experts have issued a warning claiming that it is possible to overdose on licorice: “If you’re 40 or older, eating 2 ounces of black licorice a day for at least two weeks could land you in the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia.”

They say black licorice contains a compound called glycyrrhizin, a sweetening agent derived from the root of the shrub. The substance can cause potassium levels to drop, which can lead to an abnormal heart rhythm, high blood pressure, edema, lethargy and congestive heart failure.

Related Stories

Licorice is a shrub mainly grown in Turkey, Greece and Asia for commercial use. The plant’s root has historically been used as a traditional medicine in Eastern and Western medicine for the treatment of coughs, sore throats, bronchitis, heartburn, stomach ulcers and some viral infections. However, the National Institutes of Health says the data available on licorice are insufficient to prove it is effective at treating any health problem.

Medical journal articles have previously reported an association between black licorice consumption and health issues in people aged over 40 and Linda Katz from the FDA says the agency received a report about a person experiencing health problems after eating black licorice.

Katz says that in most cases, potassium levels return to normal once a person stops eating the black licorice and no permanent health problems result. However, the FDA advises that if a person is going to eat black licorice, they should follow the recommendations published on the agency’s Consumer Updates website page, which include:

  • No matter what your age, don’t eat large amounts of black licorice at one time.
  • If you have been eating a lot of black licorice and have an irregular heart rhythm or muscle weakness, stop eating it immediately and contact your healthcare provider.
  • Black licorice can interact with some medications, herbs and dietary supplements. Consult a health care professional if you have questions about possible interactions with a drug or supplement you take.

The FDA also urges anyone who experiences health problems after consuming licorice to contact their local FDA consumer complaint coordinator.

Source:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Women have higher mortality risk than men in the first year after heart attack
Heart disease patients could benefit from practicing both yoga and aerobic exercise
New study describes how gene-environment interaction leads to congenital heart defects
Brain function does not die immediately after the heart stops finds study
Heart attack patients more likely to use emotion-focused coping strategies for stress
African Americans have shorter lifespan because of heart disease and stroke
Weight loss following bariatric operation leads to improvements in heart health
Study shows feasibility of home monitoring to detect heart arrhythmias in developing fetuses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists explore popular pre-heart transplant therapy’s impact on kidney function