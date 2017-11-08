Experts call for routine screening of babies across Europe for heart defects

November 8, 2017

All babies across Europe should be routinely screened for critical congenital heart defects (CCHD) within 24 hours of their birth, say a group of experts led by a University of Birmingham Professor and Honorary Consultant Neonatologist at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

The European Pulse Oximetry Screening Workgroup (EPOSW), a group of neonatologists and pediatric cardiologist, including Presidents of leading European Neonatal Scientific Societies, has published a consensus statement recommending screening with pulse oximetry for all babies across Europe.

CCHD occur in around two in every 1,000 newborn babies, and are a leading cause of infant death. Timely diagnosis is crucial for the best outcome for these babies, but current screening methods may miss up to 50% of affected newborn infants, and those sent home before diagnosis frequently die or suffer major morbidity. However, babies with CCHD often have low blood oxygen levels which can be detected quickly and non-invasively by pulse oximetry screening (POS), using a simple sensor placed on newborn infants' hand and foot.

This medical device monitors the oxygen saturation of a patient's blood through their skin, as opposed to measuring oxygen levels directly through a blood sample.

EPOSW's statement, published in Lancet Child Adolescent Health, is a culmination of almost a decade's work and calls for POS in all European countries for newborn babies after six hours of life or before discharge - preferably within 24 hours of birth.

The recommendations follow the PulseOx study led by a team from University of Birmingham and Birmingham Women's Hospital in 2011 which screened over 20,000 newborn babies for critical heart defects using POS. This study, and an important meta-analysis of the test published by the same team in 2012, has led to POS being used by an increasing number of hospitals in the UK and Europe. However, to date, only a few countries such as Poland, Ireland and Switzerland have issued national guidelines recommending universal screening with pulse oximetry.

Related Stories

Senior author Professor Andrew Ewer, of the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research at the University of Birmingham, said: "These recommendations are the culmination of almost a decade's work driven by one focus; to prevent as many babies as possible from dying as a result of undetected heart defects.

"Surgical and catheter interventions for CCHD now lead to excellent outcomes for most cases of CCHD, but timely detection is essential.

"POS improves early detection of CCHD in newborn babies by identifying those with low oxygen saturations.

"POS has been shown to be simple, quick, painless, consistent and cost-effective and acceptable to both staff and parents.

"We have tried to create common, shared, flexible, and evidence-based recommendations for use and standardization of POS for early detection of CCHD across Europe.

"These recommendations should be considered at a national level as an approach to better identify CCHD, and other life-threatening conditions, in newborn babies."

The UK National Screening Committee is currently considering the evidence for POS and whether it should be introduced to the UK national screening program.

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2017/11/screening-babies-congenital-heart-defects.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Eating too much black licorice can lead to heart issues, FDA warns ahead of Halloween
Mindfulness may offer coping mechanism for mothers of infants diagnosed with CHD
Leafy green vegetables linked to reduced risk of heart disease and stroke
ORBITA trial on heart stents for stable angina indicates placebo effect potential
The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care
Research may explain why gum disease is linked to heart problems
FDA statement revokes claims that soy protein reduces heart disease risk
DZHK studies to investigate non-invasive diagnosis of diastolic heart failure with the help of CMR

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pioneering heart device found to be safe and effective