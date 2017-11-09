Experts drive Neem Biotech’s efforts to counter effects of antimicrobial resistance on treatment of lung infections

November 9, 2017

Neem Biotech, the Welsh-based fundamental Research and Development arm of the Zaluvida group of life science companies, is pleased to present an interview with two thought leaders in the field of bacterially-caused chronic lung infections.

Experts, respectively, in the fields of infectious diseases and drug development, Dr. Michael Graz and Dr. Graham Dixon have in excess of 40 years of experience between them in understanding bacteria and developing new interventions for life limiting diseases.Together, Dr. Graz and Dr. Dixon are driving Neem Biotech’s efforts to develop a new and effective intervention aimed at countering the effects of resistance to existing antibiotics currently prescribed as the mainstay of management of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa caused lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Managing Director of Neem Biotech, Dr. Graz said:

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the largest health and economic challenges of our time. It has a particularly profound impact on people with CF as current antibiotics are the mainstay of treatment for the bacterially-caused lung infections that cause the highest number of deaths amongst this group of people. Many of these bacteria have unequivocally demonstrated resistance to these antibiotics.Neem Biotech is committed to using our combined in-house expertise to develop a new antimicrobial treatment that circumvents this resistance.

Dr. Dixon, Neem Biotech’s Chief Operating Officer and the person tasked with driving Neem Biotech’s clinical development program, added:

We realize that overcoming the challenge of antimicrobial resistance cannot be achieved alone. As the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference is the world’s premier gathering of stakeholders in the CF community, it made sense for Neem to join our CF community colleagues here to add our voice to current deliberations.

Their joint message is:

It is only through using our individual strengths to work towards a common goal that we will make meaningful headway in managing both antimicrobial resistance and CF. That goal has to be a life without limits for people living with CF.

Details of the interview can be found at https://www.news-medical.net/news/20171103/An-alternative-approach-to-augmenting-the-effect-of-antibiotics-in-chronic-CF-lung-infections.aspx.

Neem Biotech is developing an adjunct to existing antibiotics that has demonstrated the ability to enhance the effect of these antibiotics in early stage testing.

Source:

http://www.neembiotech.com/

