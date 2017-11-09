New PEth test could accurately identify alcohol misuse in critically ill patients

November 9, 2017

A simple blood test for a compound called PEth can accurately identify critically ill hospital patients who misuse alcohol, a study has found.

The finding is important because patients who misuse alcohol tend to have worse outcomes. If validated in further studies, the PEth test could help doctors anticipate and perhaps ward off alcohol-related complications such as organ failure and impaired healing of wounds and bones.

The study, published in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, included researchers from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Medical Center and the University of Colorado and was led by Loyola Medicine pulmonologist Majid Afshar, MD.

Patients who misuse alcohol and subsequently arrive at the hospital in critical condition develop more complications, have longer recovery times, develop organ dysfunction more frequently and are at greater risk of dying, according to earlier studies by Dr. Afshar and other researchers. Alcohol misuse is defined as heavy drinking (one or more drinks per day for women and two or more drinks per day for men) and/or binge drinking (four or more drinks per occasion for women and five or more drinks for men).

Current methods to identify alcohol misuse are problematic. For example, many critically ill patients in intensive care lack the capacity to answer questions about alcohol use. And testing blood alcohol concentration does not distinguish among different types of alcohol use, such as heavy daily use or occasional binge drinking.

An alternative test measures phosphatidylethanol (PEth), a compound in the blood that is a biomarker of alcohol use. With a half-life of four to 12 days, PEth lasts much longer in the body than blood alcohol concentration. (Half-life is the time it takes for PEth to fall to half its original level.) PEth remains detectable for up to three weeks.

Related Stories

The study enrolled 122 adults at Loyola University Medical Center and the University of Colorado Denver: 33 were critically ill patients treated in intensive care and burn units; 51 were treated in an alcohol detoxification unit; and 38 served as healthy controls. Alcohol misuse was determined by giving participants the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, which asks questions such as how often a participant binge drinks, is unable to stop drinking or feels remorseful about drinking.

The study found that a PEth level of at least 250 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) was 88.7 percent accurate in identifying participants who display alcohol misuse and a level higher than 400 ng/ml was 83 percent accurate in identifying those who showed severe alcohol misuse.

The study is the first to examine the role PEth could play in critically ill patients. The findings "demonstrate good diagnostic accuracy for PEth in discriminating alcohol misuse, with useful cut-points to risk-stratify patients," Dr. Afshar and colleagues concluded. "Further validation in a more representative sample of critically ill patients is needed prior to clinical and research application."

Source:

https://www.loyolamedicine.org/news/simple-blood-test-identifies-critically-ill-patients-who-misuse-alcohol-study-finds-11092017

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Early-warning blood biomarkers identified for lung damage
Study finds link between high blood lead levels and pre-eclampsia
Blood test for HPV could help identify cancer patients suitable for lower treatment doses
Blood transfusions should be gender matched between donor and recipient
Nightingale aims to apply cutting-edge blood analysis service within healthcare setting
High systolic blood pressure increases risk of mitral regurgitation, study reveals
Trial indicates blood-plasma infusions for Alzheimer’s patients are safe and may be effective
Alcohol intake is linked to cancer, something most Americans are unaware of, warns ASCO

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New biomarkers could help doctors diagnose traumatic brain injury through simple blood test