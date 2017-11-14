Study highlights importance of reinforcing sexual risk-reduction messages for older women with HIV

November 14, 2017

A new study that compared HIV-positive women over 50 years of age with their younger HIV-infected cohorts found that while the older women were less likely to be sexually active and to report condomless sex with a male partner, those who were sexually active were not as likely to undergo screening for gonorrhea, chlamydia, or syphilis than their younger counterparts. The authors emphasize the importance of reinforcing sexual risk-reduction messages for older patients living with HIV in the study published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health website.

Related Stories

The article entitled "Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes among Older Women with HIV" was coauthored by Madeline Sutton, MD, MPH, and colleagues from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and ICF International (Atlanta, GA), and Boston Medical Center (MA). Overall, the group of women over 50 years of age had better HIV clinical status. They were more likely to be on antiretroviral therapy (ART), to be medication adherent, and to have sustained viral load suppression, and they were less likely to report depression.

"While this study reveals some positive findings for older women with HIV in terms of their clinical status, only 42% of the women over 50 years of age reported receiving counseling on HIV/STI prevention by their health care providers," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health. "Continued counseling is essential as women with HIV age, to protect them and their partners."

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/new-study-compares-sexual-practices-among-older-and-younger-hiv-infected-women/2285/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UTHealth awarded federal grant to provide HIV treatment, education for individuals with substance abuse
Novel molecule holds potential to become part of successful HIV vaccine
New category of immunotherapy appears safe to use in patients with both cancer and HIV
HIV testing found to be higher among transgender females, study shows
HIV prevention program app will cater to physical and emotional needs of transgender women
World’s only Atomo HIV Self Test receives CE Marking from European Union Notified Body
Study finds link between marijuana use and cognitive dysfunction in people with HIV
Research shows high risk for cardiovascular and kidney disease in people with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study opens door to new approach for curing HIV infections