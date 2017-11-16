Study reveals a reduced risk of teenage eczema in breastfed babies

November 16, 2017

A new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics, indicates that the babies whose mothers were offered support to breastfeed completely for a prolonged period from birth have a 54% lesser eczema risk at the age of 16.

Credit: Lumen Photos / Shutterstock.com

The study, led by researchers from the University of Bristol, McGill University, Harvard University, and King's College London, investigated more than 13,000 Belarussian teenagers involved in the PROmotion of Breastfeeding Intervention Trial (PROBIT) and identified a 54% decrease in eczema cases among teenagers whose mothers were offered support to breastfeed exclusively.

Related Stories

Eczema is a condition that makes the skin red, sore, dry, itchy, and cracked. Approximately, one in ten adults and one in five children in the developed countries were affected by eczema.

Dr Carsten Flohr, lead author of the study stated: "The WHO recommends between four and six months of exclusive breastfeeding to aid prevention of allergy and associated illnesses. Our findings add further weight to the importance of campaigns like the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), which is tackling low rates of breastfeeding globally."

A total of 17,046 mothers and their new-born babies were involved in the PROBIT study between June 1996 and December 1997. Half of the paediatric clinics and maternity hospitals involved in the study offered extra support modelled on the suggestions of the United Nations Children's Fund's BFHI and WHO, while the other half carried on their regular practices.

The UK has one of the lowest breast feeding rates in the world. Only 34% (one in three) of the babies born in the UK were offered breast milk, compared with 71% in Norway and 49% in US. Only 1% of the UK-born babies are completely breastfed to six months.

There was no reduction in asthma risk with 1.5% of the intervention group (108/7064) reporting asthma symptoms compared with 1.7% (110/6493) in the control group, while the study indicated that the breastfeeding promotion intervention offered protection against eczema.

Source:

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-11/nbrc-bba110917.php

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Social exclusion at preschool level leads to incidence of ADHD symptoms in young children
Epidural pain relief with fentanyl during childbirth does not affect early breastfeeding success
Children who have atopic dermatitis at age one more likely to develop asthma and food allergies
Breastfeeding may increase hay fever and eczema risk, but does not have clear effect on asthma
Children's diets could be improved with increased taxation on high fat and high sugar foods
Cognitive behavioral therapy also has long-lasting effect for children, adolescents with OCD
Study finds lack of follow-up care for more than two-thirds of children with concussion
Neighborhood's quality has long-term effects on child and adolescent problem behaviors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Children have better odds of receiving preventive care when parents get Medicaid through ACA expansion