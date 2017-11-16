Tax reform proposal could impact care for older Americans

November 16, 2017

Earlier this week, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) advised members of Congress that the U.S. House of Representative's tax reform bill (the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," or H.R. 1) would result in automatic cuts to key federal programs, including a $25 billion cut to the Medicare program in 2018 as a result of existing Congressional "pay-go" rules. Pay-go rules require the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to make automatic cuts to mandatory spending when the deficit hits a certain level. With 55 million people already relying on Medicare for their well-being, the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) opposes any legislative proposal that would reduce access to Medicare for us all as we age.

Related Stories

While debate continues in the House, the U.S. Senate is also working on its own version of a tax reform bill (also known as the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," as is H.R. 1 in the House of Representatives). Both the House and Senate proposals are projected to add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over 10 years--and, under pay-go rules, the proposed deficit spending would trigger automatic cuts of $136 billion from mandatory spending programs in 2018.

Though Medicaid, Social Security, and other safety net programs would be exempt from such cuts, many discretionary programs important to the health of older Americans would face an uncertain future where funding is concerned. In addition to Medicare, these programs include many authorized under the Older Americans Act, as well as platforms for supporting our care under Title VII and VIII geriatrics health professions programs and research through the National Institute on Aging and Veterans Affairs. The House bill also would eliminate important tax deductions for medical expenses and student loans, while the Senate bill would attempt to repeal the individual mandate supporting health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The CBO previously estimated that removing the mandate would leave 13 million more Americans without insurance.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact that the two tax reform proposals could have on older Americans as currently drafted," stated AGS Chief Executive Officer Nancy Lundebjerg, MPA. "We continue to offer our support and expertise to the many bipartisan legislators and experts working across the aisle on proposals that would give us all the opportunity to make open, informed decisions about a better health system."​

Source:

https://www.americangeriatrics.org/media-center/news/tax-reform-proposal-has-serious-implications-older-americans

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Humana’s new tool assists people with drug and premium costs during annual Medicare enrollment
New Johnson & Johnson Institute offers professional education to address demands of today’s healthcare system
Study: Medicare patients in low-income U.S. counties may be at risk of incurring high out-of-pocket costs
NUS engineers develop new flexible, ultra-thin microfiber sensor for real-time monitoring of vital signs
New study reveals extensive healthcare costs that result from acute kidney injury
Study shows Healthy Days as valid method to evaluate overall population health
Healthcare organizations urge Congress to take immediate action on drug shortages
Healthcare professionals most likely to work while sick, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pressure builds to cut Medicare patients in on prescription deals