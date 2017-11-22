Elderly people with MCI have weakened ability to memorize human faces, research reveals

November 22, 2017

A Japanese research group has revealed that elderly people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) have a particularly weakened ability to memorize human faces in the short term when compared to healthy elderly people. MCI patients also had a different gaze behavior when trying to memorize a face. This research may lead to the early detection of dementia.

Alzheimer's disease is considered to be the most common type of dementia, and early detection of preliminary stages is important to halt its progression into a more serious form of the disease. MCI, which is thought to be a preliminary stage of Alzheimer's, is a state in which cognitive functions, such as memory or thinking ability, decrease at a level that do not affect daily life.

Related Stories

Brain imaging studies show that areas of the brain for memory and visually processing human faces in people with MCI are structurally and functionally transformed. To investigate these specific and yet unstudied areas, a research group from Kumamoto University in Japan conducted comparative experiments with normal elderly subjects and MCI patients (18 each) using a delayed-matching task with face and house stimuli in independent blocks. In each block, they asked subjects to remember a single image and then, after a short delay, select a memorized image from a set new of images. The researchers also recorded subject gaze trends during the image memorization process.

Their experiments revealed that the memorization performance of MCI patients was lower for facial images than for house images, but found no performance difference in normal subjects. The research also showed that, during the memorization process, MCI patient gaze concentration on the eyes of an image decreased but the time spent looking at the mouth increased in comparison to normal subjects. In essence, MCI patients had reduced short-term memorization ability and a different gaze pattern for faces when compared to normal people.

"Looking at the eyes is important for remembering the entirety of the face," said Emeritus Professor Kaoru Sekiyama. "MCI patients probably have an abnormality in the cognitive processing of faces due to the deterioration of brain function. It is possible that the distributed gaze pattern is compensation for this decreased function. We hope to shed some light on this possibility in future work."

Source:

http://ewww.kumamoto-u.ac.jp/en/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists awarded $1.3 million grant to study relationship between traumatic brain injury and dementia
PPI use not linked to increased risk of developing dementia
Heart attack linked to increased risk of developing vascular dementia
Analysis of aged brains reveals new details about Alzheimer's disease and dementia
Study captures economic burden of frontotemporal degeneration in the United States
Powerful clot-busting drugs found safe for treating stroke patients with dementia
Losing sense of smell linked to dementia
Women with high blood pressure in their 40s may more likely develop dementia later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experts identify mental exercise program that can reduce risk of dementia