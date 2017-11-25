Scientists take major step forward in research efforts to develop TB vaccine

November 25, 2017

A team of scientists led by the University of Southampton has taken an important step forward in research efforts that could one day lead to an effective vaccine against the world's deadliest infectious disease.

Tuberculosis (TB) kills more people than any other infection, with an estimated 1.7 million people worldwide dying from it every year. The airborne disease is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, but despite 20 years of intense global efforts no effective vaccine has been developed.

Recent efforts have focused on the response of conventional human T cells (a type of white blood cell essential to fighting off infection) to protein fragments found in Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the bacteria that causes TB.

Related Stories

Now researchers from the universities of Southampton and Bangor, in partnership with Public Health England (PHE) Porton, have shown that certain lipids (fatty substances essential to cell structure that are found in abundance in Mtb) could trigger an immune response from other, 'unconventional', types of T cells.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA, the team showed that a group of lipids called mycolic acids - a major component of the Mtb cellular envelope - could be key to determining an immune response.

The study showed that the geometry, chemical make-up and movement of the mycolic acids' long lipid 'tails' when they are embedded in a type of human protein called CD1b determines the response of the body's unconventional T cells.

Lead author Dr Salah Mansour, of the University of Southampton, said: "This is an exciting discovery with potential therapeutic implications for TB patients. We have shown that synthetic lipids related to those in the cell wall of Mtb are selectively targeted by T-cells.

"Our findings could help drive advances in vaccine development through the intelligent design of the lipid components of future TB vaccines."

The study combined cellular immunology with synthetic and computational chemistry, and used synthetic lipids developed at Bangor University's School of Chemistry.

Dr Juma'a Al Dulayymi, of Bangor University, added: "This is a very exciting result of a collaboration between organic chemists and immunologists which could provide a real opportunity for improved protection against TB."

Source:

https://www.southampton.ac.uk/news/2017/11/tuberculosis-discovery.page

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Enterovirus vaccine protects against virus-induced diabetes in mouse model
CDC recommends new vaccine for shingles
University of Colorado’s second shingles vaccine approved by FDA
Study offers solution to protect against vaccine-enhanced respiratory disease
Vaccine shortage complicates efforts to quell hepatitis A outbreaks
Novel molecule holds potential to become part of successful HIV vaccine
Interactive website positively influences parents to vaccinate their children
International initiative led by Vanderbilt aims to develop universal flu vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Single dose of measles vaccine not sufficient to protect children against disease in Bangladesh