New strategy offers therapeutic alternative to prevent excessive clotting in kidney disease patients

November 29, 2017

Researchers at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have discovered a potential treatment target to prevent chronic kidney disease patients from developing blood clots without causing bleeding complications - an unwanted and perplexing side effect. They say the strategy offers a much-needed therapeutic alternative to standard-of-care heparin, which throws off the finely-tuned balance between pro-clotting and anticoagulant factors in blood vessels that work to keep fluid flowing while protecting against excessive bleeding after injuries.

Chronic kidney disease is associated with accumulation of uremic solutes in the blood, and it imposes a strong and independent risk for both venous and arterial thrombosis, yet the mechanisms involved and ways to control it without increasing bleeding have not been identified.

Related Stories

Seeking to better understand what causes clotting, the researchers developed an experimental model for late-stage kidney disease. The researchers narrowed in on a regulatory protein named STUB1 that interacts with a blood vessel wall component called tissue factor (TF), which triggers the clotting cascade. STUB1 belongs to a class of molecules called ubiquitin ligases that tag proteins (like TF) to be broken down for recycling. Interestingly, boosting STUB1 decreased the abundance of TF and prevented blood vessel blockages in these models without causing excessive bleeding.

In samples from human patients, the researchers noted an inverse correlation between the amounts of TF and STUB1. They say that enhancing either the production of STUB1 or its interaction with TF could both be viable options for addressing excessive clotting in kidney disease. They further add that several dynamic cellular events influence the blood clotting processes, and their precise quantification is required to determine a patient's overall risk of developing blood clots, and allow individualization of therapy.

"Our work establishes a new means of minimizing the uremic hyperthrombotic phenotype without altering the hemostatic balance, a long-sought-after combination in patients with chronic kidney disease," explained corresponding author Vipul Chitalia, MD, PhD, associate professor of medicine at BUSM. "Diverse expertise and a collaborative spirit of trainees and investigators, including Drs. Shashar, Belghasem, Kolachalama and Matsuura allowed this discovery to matriculate," said co-senior investigator Katya Ravid, DSc, professor of medicine and biochemistry at BUSM.

Source:

http://www.bumc.bu.edu/busm/2017/11/22/understanding-a-therapeutic-paradox-for-treating-thrombo-vascular-complications-in-kidney-disease/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA approves first adjuvant treatment to reduce risk of kidney cancer recurrence
Metabolites significantly affected in chronic kidney disease, study finds
Heart injury triggers irreversible dysregulation that alters cardiosplenic and cardiorenal networks
Treatments for preventing acute kidney failure post angiogram make no difference to health outcomes
University of Michigan and AstraZeneca partner to improve treatment for CKD patients
Study: Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants linked to reduced kidney risks
Depressive symptoms may be differentially linked to early death risk among white and black patients with CKD
Research shows high risk for cardiovascular and kidney disease in people with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
History of kidney stones linked to higher risk for metabolic, hypertensive complications during pregnancy