Researchers identify barriers to applying international breast cancer guidelines in MENA region

November 30, 2017

Researchers surveying breast cancer management in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have identified significant barriers to applying international guidelines in this area, and are calling for localized best practice.

MedicalSurveys-17 Research Group, a group of young oncologists working in different institutes across the Middle East, have established the Middle East and North Africa Breast Cancer Guidelines Project.

Surveying breast cancer management in the MENA region, these researchers have identified barriers to applying international guidelines to their unique setting. The results of their survey have today been published in the open-access medical journal ecancermedicalscience.

Whilst international cancer management guidelines are considered best practice, the study shows that they do not reflect specific challenges faced in the MENA region. These challenges include younger age at presentation, lack of national breast screening programmes, lack of reliable data registries, and socioeconomic factors.

Related Stories

The need for specific regional guidelines for the management of breast cancer was agreed upon by 90.6% of survey responders.

"One of the main factors affecting breast cancer patients and their outcome is the availability of facilities," says corresponding author Dr Adel Aref, a medical oncologist and PhD student at the University of Adelaide, Australia. "Regional guidelines should be developed with an understanding of available resources and needs."

There are a number of cancer societies in the MENA region, but they're missing a unifying effort to improve breast cancer management in the MENA region as a whole, says Dr Aref. That's why he conducted this survey of healthcare professionals to determine the best way to start.

"There must be more concern on how to give breast cancer patients the best outcome when there is a shortage of care facilities," says Dr Aref. "Clinical trials should be designed for specific problems that we face with our patients in the MENA region - they should consider cost-effectiveness, as well as trying to improve outcomes from limited facilities. That's the cornerstone to improve breast cancer outcome in these areas."

The authors suggest that the existing European example of collaborative work in cancer research could be adapted in the MENA region. Working groups and societies would provide one method of gathering knowledge, which could be supported by fundraising and continuing medical education.

Dr Aref stresses that his findings should be built upon as part of a collaborative, region-wide effort.

"We do think that the improvement in breast cancer management and in breast cancer research in the MENA region will only be achieved by a strong and dedicated collaboration between all the societies, and individuals in the MENA region."

Source:

http://ecancer.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New cancer drug begins clinical trial in human patients with rare brain tumor
SITC releases first consensus recommendations on managing immunotherapy side effects
HCI researchers observe how breast cancer tumors evolve over time
UVA researchers developing new tool to help cancer patients make complex care decisions
Process of removing cellular debris can fuel tumor growth in metastatic prostate cancer
Using AFM to characterize cancer cells
Inflammatory processes triggered by lung cancer could cause pulmonary hypertension
Adults that survived childhood cancer are at risk of developing hypertension, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New vaccine technique can effectively combat breast cancer, mice study shows