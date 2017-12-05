New study examines effects of gene variant on resting-state brain function in patients with MDD

December 5, 2017

A new study assessed the effects of a SLC6A15 gene variant on resting-state brain function in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), comparing the results with those in healthy individuals. Based on the results of genotyping and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of the brain, researchers identified an association between a specific SLC6A15 polymorphism and resting-state brain function in multiple brain regions in patients with MDD, as reported in Genetic Testing and Molecular Biomarkers, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Genetic Testing and Molecular Biomarkers website until January 5, 2018.

Related Stories

The study by Kerang Zhang and coauthors from the First Hospital and First Clinical Medical College of Shanxi Medical University (Taiyuan, China) focused on patients experiencing their first episode of MDD. The researchers showed differences in hemodynamic activity across various brain regions that correlated with the presence of the SLC6A15 gene variant. They reported an association between genotype and fMRI results of the corpus callosum, cingulum, and the frontal, parietal, and temporal lobes in the article entitled "A Combined Study of SLC6A15 Gene Polymorphism and the Resting-State Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging in First-Episode Drug-Naive Major Depressive Disorder."

"This is absolutely bleeding-edge neurogenetics that combines genotyping with both clinical diagnoses and fMRI-defined phenotypes," says Genetic Testing and Molecular Biomarkers Editor-in-Chief Garth D. Ehrlich, PhD, FAAAS, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Executive Director, Center for Genomic Sciences and Center for Advanced Microbial Processing, Institute for Molecular Medicine and Infectious Disease, Drexel College of Medicine (Philadelphia, PA).

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/researchers-examine-role-of-gene-variation-linked-to-major-depressive-disorder/2304/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research shows how a gene can fuel obesity in mice
Gene editing within a living person for the first time
Researchers discover rare genetic variant that offers protection against Alzheimer's disease
Research provides path to possible treatment for Fragile X Syndrome and other types of autism
Gene therapy prevents age-related learning and memory problems in mice
Study reveals gene linked to metastatic melanoma
UT Southwestern researchers develop improved gene-editing technique to correct DMD mutations
Research shows how HLF gene affects blood cell development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New gene therapy trial for X-linked myotubular myopathy offers hope to children