Duration and quality of sleep improves for retired people, research finds

December 7, 2017

When people retire from work life, they sleep approximately 20 minutes longer than before retirement. The quality of sleep also improves, as retired people experience less early morning awakenings or nonrestorative sleep, unlike in their last working years.

Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, discovered in collaboration with the Finnish Institution of Occupational Health, University of Helsinki, and  University College London Medical School that self-reported duration of sleep increased approximately 20 minutes after retirement, and stayed on the achieved level for years after retirement.

Duration of sleep increased especially for people who had had sleep difficulties or were heavy alcohol users prior to retirement. The duration of sleep increased the most for people who did not get enough sleep during their employment and they slept 45 minutes longer during their retirement.

Related Stories

- A sufficient amount of sleep is very important for our health and functioning. Individuals have different needs of sleep, but it is recommended for people over the age of 65 to sleep for 7-8 hours a night. Retiring enables people to sleep longer, as work schedules no longer determine the times for sleeping and waking up, states Doctoral Candidate Saana Myllyntausta from the University of Turku, whose dissertation research is part of the study.

During their last years of employment, different sleep difficulties were experienced by 30 percent of the people. After retiring, only 26 percent of the people were experiencing sleep difficulties. The researchers discovered that, of different kinds of sleep difficulties, people experienced a decrease especially in  early morning awakenings and nonrestorative sleep, where a person experiences tiredness and fatigue after sleeping for a regular duration. Sleep difficulties decreased especially among people who experienced their work as stressful and their health as poor before retirement. Sleep difficulties decreased the most for people who experienced psychological distress before retirement.

- For example, work-related stress is known to disturb sleep. One reason for the decrease in sleeping difficulties during retirement could be the removal of work-related stress, says Myllyntausta.

The study followed approximately 5,800 people who participated in the Finnish Public Sector study by the Finnish Institution of Occupational Health and who retired on a statutory basis in 2000-2011. The participants estimated their sleep duration and the prevalence of different kinds of sleep difficulties in surveys before and after retiring. The research was funded by the Academy of Finland, Ministry of Education and Culture, and Juho Vainio Foundation.

Source:

https://www.utu.fi/en/news/news/Pages/Duration-of-Sleep-Increases-and-Sleeping-Difficulties-Decrease-after-Retirement.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

The brain remains interconnected during non-REM sleep
Research sheds new light on extensive effects of sleep on the brain
Study reveals connection between restless sleep and Parkinson's disease
Artificial intelligence and modern musical lullabies can help people sleep better
PAP therapy improves quality of life in patients with obstructive sleep apnea, study shows
Certain factors associated with sleep disturbance in type 2 diabetes patients
Patients with RBD sleep disorder have risk of developing Parkinson's disease in future
OSA may put elderly people at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Removing electronic media from child or teen's bedroom can improve sleep