People who go to sleep late have wider social networks than morning persons

December 7, 2017

Using anonymous mobile phone data, Aalto University doctoral researcher Talayeh Aledavood has tapped into patterns in people's behavior. She has found out that our 'chronotypes' - our inherent periods of sleep during a 24-hour-period - correlate with the size of our social networks and how much we are in contact with others and also the kind of chronotypes with whom we interact.

Night owls - people who go to sleep late - tend to have wider social networks than morning persons. Night owls are also more central in their own networks and - distinctively more than early birds - stick to their kind and interact with others who stay up late.

"The digital breadcrumbs our daily phone use leaves behind can be used to monitor our behavior. They provide a picture of our activities, movements, and communication," says Aledavood.

In her dissertation, Aledavood has used such digital traces to investigate people's patterns of behavior. Times of sleep can be inferred from periods of no smartphone use. The timing of calls made to friends and the size of our social networks, based on calls, texts, or emails, reveal our social habits. It's a lot harder to get accurate information like this from, for example, surveys, and it's possible to widen the scope of the study up to entire countries.

How to use mobile data in mental health care

While providing interesting knowledge of our sleep patterns' correlations with social interactions and networks, Aledavood's research has wider implications. Her findings may very well open a way to understand and treat mental health issues.

Data collected and linked together from mobile devices, active social media use and other digital platforms could work as indicators for different mental disorders. Aledavood has outlined a method to collect data for this purpose.

Related Stories

"There are no clear-cut biomarkers for detecting mental disorders as there are for diabetes or tumours, so you have to find new ways to seek them out. Disruptions in sleep rhythms can indicate several mental disorders, and my plan is to infer these disturbances from data collected from people's use of digital devices," Aledavood explains.

Aledavood's ultimate goal is to develop automated systems that can help patients to seek professional help before their condition turns severe. Making visualizations, for example, from the data collected could assist health care professionals to get an in-depth view of their patient's condition.

Privacy has to be built in

Aledavood stresses that the privacy and information security of all study participants and particularly patients are crucial.

"The data collection method we have developed has been designed to secure people's privacy from the get-go. Privacy matters of course in all walks of our digital lives, and unlike the multitude of openly available mobile phone apps that are not scientifically validated or ethically approved, future research and clinical use of our methods will go through strict ethical evaluation. We have to be sure that a data collecting method or app is actually beneficial for a patient's well-being and treatment," Aledavood reminds.

Source:

http://www.aalto.fi/en/current/news/2017-12-07

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Synthetic cannabis-like drug found to be safe and effective in treating sleep apnea
The brain remains interconnected during non-REM sleep
Review: Program produces positive results for offenders with mental health or addiction issues
Research finds mental and emotional health apps as effective self-help tools
New study finds serious mental health risks among Yemenis
Review: Relationship among key determinants affecting mental health disorders of GMS people
Study reveals connection between restless sleep and Parkinson's disease
Teens more likely to get recommended amount of sleep when school starts later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Patients with RBD sleep disorder have risk of developing Parkinson's disease in future