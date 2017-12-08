Alzheimer’s Research UK urges government to prioritize dementia in future Life Sciences plans

December 8, 2017

Alzheimer’s Research UK is asking the government to give more priority to dementia as plans develop to support the Life Sciences sector.

The Sector Deal announced today (6 December) represents yet another step forward by government to establish the UK as a global leader in health research. However, Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, would like to see a solid plan for how the government will address the rising threat posed by Alzheimer’s and other dementias, currently the leading cause of death in the UK.

This is particularly important as plans released in recent weeks have failed to include Alzheimer’s or dementia in name, including in the government’s Aging Society grand challenge.

Related Stories

Dr Matthew Norton, Director of Policy and Strategy for Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:
“To meet the needs of an aging society, dementia must be a focal point for the strategy, as well as in the support outlined in plans like the Life Sciences sector deal. Alzheimer’s Research UK is asking government to consider how it will include dementia, the UK’s leading cause of death, as plans for the Life Sciences Strategy develop.

“The development of the Health Advanced Research Program (HARP) will be critical in how the government addresses dementia. We look forward to seeing additional information on HARP and so-called ‘moonshot’ program that could be crucial for achieving early diagnosis for conditions like dementia, which can develop 20 years before symptoms appear.

“We are glad to see the government highlight the importance of including charities in the development of these program, and would encourage discussions to take place as early as possible. Alzheimer’s Research UK would like to see the government include a wide range of charities in discussions to ensure benefits are maximized across a number of important health areas.

“Dementia presents a growing public health issue that will not resolve itself. The condition currently affects 850,000 people in the UK, with that number predicted to grow to over a million in just seven years. We must make dementia a priority if we are to bring about the first life-changing treatment and bring an end to the devastation it causes for families not just in the UK, but around the world.”

Source:

https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/leading-dementia-charity-calls-government-include-condition-future-life-sciences-plans/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds link between lupus and elevated risk of dementia
Marriage may reduce the risk of dementia, study says
Elderly people with MCI have weakened ability to memorize human faces, research reveals
PPI use not linked to increased risk of developing dementia
Computerized speed of processing training results in decreased risk of dementia
Powerful clot-busting drugs found safe for treating stroke patients with dementia
Heart attack linked to increased risk of developing vascular dementia
Analysis of aged brains reveals new details about Alzheimer's disease and dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experts identify mental exercise program that can reduce risk of dementia