Myriad Genetics announces new data on EndoPredict test at 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced new results from two studies with EndoPredict® are being featured at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in San Antonio, Texas. EndoPredict is a second-generation prognostic gene expression test for patients with breast cancer.

“We are excited to present new data on our EndoPredict test which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to collaborate with leading academic research centers and advance personalized medicine for patients with breast cancer,” said Ralf Kronenwett, M.D., Ph.D., director of International Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetics. “Importantly, these new studies add to the expanding body of evidence demonstrating how EndoPredict can be used to predict both disease recurrence as well as response to therapy.”

EndoPredict Podium Presentation

Title: The EndoPredict score predicts residual cancer burden to neoadjuvant chemotherapy and to neuroendocrine therapy in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients from ABCSG34.

Presenter: Peter Dubsky, M.D., Medical University of Vienna, Austria and the Breast Center St. Anna Klinik, Lucerne.

Date: Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, 3:15–5:00 p.m.

Location: Podium, GS6-04

This study was designed to show the predictive value of the EndoPredict (EP) 12-gene molecular score for tumor response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy and neoendocrine therapy. The study included biopsies from 217 women with HR+ breast cancer. Of these, 134 patients were assigned to receive neoadjuvant chemotherapy according to aggressive clinico-pathologic tumor features. The remaining 83 patients were clinically identified as having luminal A types of breast cancer and were assigned to receive neoendocrine treatment. The primary endpoint was residual cancer burden RCB0/I (i.e., good tumor response) vs. RCB II/III (i.e., poor tumor response) at time of surgery.

In the neoadjuvant chemotherapy group, 125 patients had high EP scores and nine had a low EP score. The results show that 26.4 percent of those with a high score showed a good tumor response (RCB0/I) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy, while all patients with a low score showed only a poor tumor response (Table 1). In the “luminal A” group receiving neoendocrine therapy, 39 patients had a high EP score and 44 had a low EP score. The results show that 27.3 percent of those with a low EndoPredict score and 7.7 percent with a high score achieved excellent tumor response (RCB0/I) to neoendocrine therapy (Table 1).

Table. 1 EndoPredict Low Score EndoPredict High Score p-Value Response to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy 0.0% 26.4% p=0.0001 Response to Endocrine Therapy 27.3% 7.7% P=0.015

“This exciting study is evidence that women with a high EP score responded better to neoadjuvant chemotherapy than those with a low score, while those with a low EndoPredict score responded better to neoadjuvant endocrine therapy,” said Peter Dubsky, M.D., principal investigator, speaking on behalf of the Austrian Breast and Colorectal Cancer Study Group (ABCSG). “These findings are relevant to better patient selection for biomarker driven studies in the neoadjuvant setting.”

EndoPredict Poster Presentation

Title: The role of EndoPredict in invasive lobular carcinoma.

Presenter: Ivana Sestak, Ph.D., Centre for Cancer Prevention, Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Queen Mary University of London.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Location: Poster, P3-08-01

This study evaluated the role of EndoPredict molecular-clinical score (EPclin) for the prediction of distant recurrence in women diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) compared to those with invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC). The study included 928 women with E R+/HER2- breast cancer: 141 had ILC, 710 had IDC and 77 were mixed type.

This results show that EndoPredict provided significant power for predicting distant recurrence in patients with both ILC (EPclin: LR-X2=5.8) and IDC (EPclin: LR-X2=13.8). Women with ILC who had a high EPclin score were at seven times increased risk of 10-year distant recurrence with endocrine therapy only than patients with low EPclin score. In comparison, women with IDC who had a high EPclin score were at five times increased risk of 10-year recurrence than patients with low EPclin score. Importantly, there was a similar 10-year distant recurrence risk in patients with a low EPclin score (~6 percent), which suggests that chemotherapy is not indicated in these patients with a low risk score regardless of tumor type.

“Our results show that EndoPredict provided highly significant prognostic information and risk stratification in women with invasive lobular carcinoma,” said Ivana Sestak, Ph.D., principal investigator, Centre for Cancer Prevention, Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Queen Mary University of London. “Importantly, the 10-year risk of distant recurrence in the EndoPredict low-risk groups was similar between ILC and IDC, suggesting that chemotherapy is not indicated for these patients, irrespective of tumor type.”

About EndoPredict

EndoPredict is a second-generation, multigene prognostic test for patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The test provides physicians with information to devise personalized treatment plans for their patients. EndoPredict has been validated in approximately 4,000 patients with node-negative and node-positive cancer and has been used clinically in more than 20,000 patients. In contrast to first-generation multigene prognostic tests, EndoPredict detects the likelihood of late metastases (i.e., metastasis formation after more than five years) and, therefore, can guide treatment decisions regarding the need for chemotherapy, as well as extended anti-hormonal therapy. Accordingly, therapy decisions backed by EndoPredict confer a high level of diagnostic safety.