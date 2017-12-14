Autism traits linked to risk of depression, suicidal thoughts in people with psychosis

December 14, 2017

People with autism traits who have psychosis are at a greater risk of depression and thoughts of suicide, new research has found.

The research, led by Professor Stephen Wood at Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health, showed that, among people with psychosis, depressive symptoms and thoughts of self-harm were not because of the psychosis, but instead were linked to the level of autism traits a person had.

"The more autism traits people with psychosis had, the lonelier and more hopeless they felt and were more likely to think about suicide," Professor Wood said.

Related Stories

"When a person presents with a psychotic illness, such as schizophrenia, they are at an increased risk of self-harm or suicide. People with autism are also at a heightened risk."

Professor Wood's team explored how the two might be related by reviewing people with a clinical diagnosis of psychosis and those without. "What we found was that with both groups the more autism traits a person had, the more likely they were to have depressive symptoms and suicide ideation."

The research has been published in the journal Schizophrenia Research.

Professor Wood said to prevent people attempting suicide it was important to identify those most at risk. "Our study shows that a person's level of autism traits is an extremely important marker in helping identify those people with psychosis at risk of suicide," he said.

"What we need to do now is improve care for people with high levels of autism traits who develop a psychotic illness. This means better training for clinical staff to support people with both autism and psychosis, and the need to ask about autism traits in clinical assessments."

Source:

https://www.orygen.org.au/About/News-And-Events/2017/Autism-traits-psychosis

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nearly 50% of doctors in Sri Lanka unaware of autism symptoms, study finds
New drug shows promise in mouse model of autism disorder
Mothers of teenagers with ASD report higher levels of negative psychological symptoms
Negative school experiences can have adverse long term effects on pupils with autism
New oxytocin chemical sensor could be first step towards early diagnosis of autism
Video game could help youth with autism improve their balance
Autism treatment: Social impairments can be corrected by brain stimulation
Study aims to involve parents in early intervention services for children with autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Optogenetics research sheds new light on social-spatial learning