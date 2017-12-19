Better support may help people with Type 2 diabetes

December 19, 2017

Research shows the old adage 'teach someone to fish' instead of giving them a fish, rings true when it comes to helping people with Type 2 diabetes.

The objective was to identify the behavior change techniques used in 54 dietary interventions to determine what works when it comes to helping people control their diabetes and lose weight, explains UBC Okanagan's Heather Gainforth, the study's senior author.

The study concludes if individuals are provided with healthy food, instead of leaving them to fend for themselves, they have a better chance of controlling their diabetes.

The international collaboration, that examined more than 42 years of research and thousands of studies, involved scientists from the National University of Ireland including faculty from its School of Medicine, College of Engineering and Informatics, and the Centre for Research in Medical Devices, along with researchers in UBC Okanagan's Faculty of Health and Social Development.

"We systematically looked at 54 clinical trials that aim to help people with Type 2 diabetes change their dietary behavior," explains Gainforth, an assistant professor at UBC Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences. "And we discovered that interventionists were using 42 different ways to help people. While there wasn't one clear simple method, people with Type 2 diabetes were more successful when they were provided with healthy meals and when they had frequent contact with interventionists such as dieticians."

Kevin Cradock, the study's first author and an Irish Research Council postgraduate scholar at NUI Galway, says behavior change techniques are methods to help people change their behavior using a variety of techniques such as goals and planning or restructuring the environment.

Related Stories

"Changing the food environment is one of the keys to treating Type 2 diabetes," he says. "Before we change the food environment we need to look carefully at what it is and how it affects us."

The research team found three specific behavior change techniques that can help individuals control their diabetes: problem solving, feedback on behavior, and social comparison. While comparing these techniques and specific components of dietary interventions, one thing became clear. If people are provided with healthy food and tools to help them follow their diet, they can be more successful.

"Without any support, behavior change efforts can quickly fall apart," says Gainforth. "We need to be thinking about a better way to support people with diabetes. It may seem impractical to provide food and control the food environment. However, we need to examine the viability of providing healthy meals at the beginning of a program, followed by instruction and feedback as to how to choose, shop for and prepare these foods. Gradually, this approach may support people to prepare healthy meals independently."

Study co-author Francis Finucane says the study is consistent with their understanding that obesity and diabetes are complex neurobehavioral disorders. These disorders are strongly genetically determined and are susceptible to environmental factors.

"If Type 2 diabetes is a flood, rather than encouraging affected individuals to swim harder, we should seek to lower the water level," says Finucane, who is also an obesity physician at Galway University Hospitals.

Source:

http://ok.ubc.ca/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Interim survey results indicate low levels of CVD risk awareness among people with type 2 diabetes
Anti-stress compounds provide new treatment approach for diabetes and obesity
Diabetes patients least likely to follow medical advice regarding medication due to side effects
First short-acting ‘follow-on’ insulin receives FDA approval to treat diabetes
Kidney dysfunction raises diabetes risk, study suggests
Death receptors in the blood can help measure risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes
Study reveals impact of diabetes during pregnancy on baby's heart
Researchers discover how high glucose levels in pregnancy affect baby's heart

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Younger persons newly-diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have poorer health than older patients