New on-demand therapy app LARKR introduces additional features

New on-demand therapy app LARKR today announced the addition of several new features, including mindfulness challenges and reminders that will provide a more well-rounded mental health care experience. Other new resources include a special discount now available to mental health professionals who utilize the app for their own therapy, and the capability for special discount codes to be issued to communities in times of crisis.

LARKR’s new My Story feature is a daily mood check-in. Users will receive a daily notification asking them to log how they are feeling using indicative caricatures to depict a variety of emotions, and are encouraged to journal with more details. Not only is such mood tracking helpful to one’s own mental wellness, but it will also be a preventative feature in the app that may suggest therapy or other action if it registers an unusual or concerning change in a user’s mood.

To utilize the power of altruistic acts in improving a person’s mental health and self-esteem, LARKR created its new Be The Change feature. This offering encourages users to do good deeds for themselves and others. Every day, the app sends a reminder to users to do something nice, with a particular suggested act, and then asks users to journal how taking the action affected them.

Also included in this new wave of features is a special discount made standard for all mental health professionals who utilize the app for their own personal therapy. This encourages participating therapists to maintain a healthy mental well-being of their own, while busy helping others through the app.

The fourth and final new offering just introduced on LARKR is a special discount code capability. The company plans to utilize this feature to offer at-risk communities going through tragic events or disasters access to LARKR therapy sessions at a discounted price.

“We want LARKR to be a go-to hub for mental health and self-care on your smartphone,” said LARKR Co-Founder and CEO Shawn Kernes. “Therapy is important, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. These new features help LARKR users take a more comprehensive approach to mental health by becoming more self-aware of their emotions and taking actions that proactively promote mental well-being between or completely outside of therapy sessions.”