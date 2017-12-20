New on-demand therapy app LARKR introduces additional features

December 20, 2017

New on-demand therapy app LARKR today announced the addition of several new features, including mindfulness challenges and reminders that will provide a more well-rounded mental health care experience. Other new resources include a special discount now available to mental health professionals who utilize the app for their own therapy, and the capability for special discount codes to be issued to communities in times of crisis.

LARKR’s new My Story feature is a daily mood check-in. Users will receive a daily notification asking them to log how they are feeling using indicative caricatures to depict a variety of emotions, and are encouraged to journal with more details. Not only is such mood tracking helpful to one’s own mental wellness, but it will also be a preventative feature in the app that may suggest therapy or other action if it registers an unusual or concerning change in a user’s mood.

Related Stories

To utilize the power of altruistic acts in improving a person’s mental health and self-esteem, LARKR created its new Be The Change feature. This offering encourages users to do good deeds for themselves and others. Every day, the app sends a reminder to users to do something nice, with a particular suggested act, and then asks users to journal how taking the action affected them.

Also included in this new wave of features is a special discount made standard for all mental health professionals who utilize the app for their own personal therapy. This encourages participating therapists to maintain a healthy mental well-being of their own, while busy helping others through the app.

The fourth and final new offering just introduced on LARKR is a special discount code capability. The company plans to utilize this feature to offer at-risk communities going through tragic events or disasters access to LARKR therapy sessions at a discounted price.

“We want LARKR to be a go-to hub for mental health and self-care on your smartphone,” said LARKR Co-Founder and CEO Shawn Kernes. “Therapy is important, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. These new features help LARKR users take a more comprehensive approach to mental health by becoming more self-aware of their emotions and taking actions that proactively promote mental well-being between or completely outside of therapy sessions.”

Source:

http://larkr.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Review: Relationship among key determinants affecting mental health disorders of GMS people
Poor mental health sees hundreds of thousands of people leaving their jobs every year
Study findings highlight importance of screening PCOS patients for mental health disorders
Research finds mental and emotional health apps as effective self-help tools
UW study shows link between toxic air and psychological distress
Researchers test orange light treatment at emergency psychiatric care
Beyond stigma and bias, many transgender people struggle with mental health
Exposure to spanking in childhood increases odds of adult mental health problems

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study finds serious mental health risks among Yemenis