Two studies show how cells adapt to stressors by reprogramming internal signaling networks

December 20, 2017

In a pair of publications, researchers have shown how cells adapt to stressors--like water loss--by reprogramming their internal signaling networks. The studies describe previously unknown mechanisms that cells use to send signals between cellular machinery and avoid cell death. According to the authors, drugs that enhance the adaptation mechanisms could help cells stave off multiple diseases, including type 2 diabetes. The studies were published in Cell Reports and Molecular Cell.

"We discovered that cells switch off non-essential functions when faced with threats to their survival. At the same time, cells activate new mechanisms to sustain essential functions," said Maria Hatzoglou, PhD, senior author on both papers, professor of genetics and nutrition at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and member of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The studies focus on two types of cellular stress: cell shrinkage from water loss, and dysfunction of the endoplasmic reticulum, the cellular organelle that makes and guides proteins to specific destinations. Both have diverse causes--everything from a person's genetics to a cell's environment--and cells must adapt to the stressors, or perish. In the new studies, researchers describe a series of cellular workarounds. "Cells protect themselves by slowing down energy-consuming processes, such as protein synthesis. This prepares cells to reprogram the cellular machinery to make only the essential proteins needed for survival," Hatzoglou said.

In the Molecular Cell study, Hatzoglou and colleagues describe how stressed cells focus on critical protein production to sustain the function of the endoplasmic reticulum, by transmitting signals along unexpected molecular pathways. In the Cell Reports study, researchers put cornea cells in salt water to dry them out. The cells responded by activating pathways that help transport amino acids. By doing so, the cells were able to prevent water loss. The findings suggest medications that target the transport pathways could help treat dry eye syndrome. Such medications may also help treat neurodegenerative diseases caused by defects in protein equilibriums.

Said Hatzoglou, "Both our papers contribute to our understandings of the ways cells try to ensure proteins are properly folded and navigated through the cells, so they can reach their final destinations and assume their normal functions. This process is known as the 'integrated stress response.'" In Molecular Cell, researchers outline how cells can "reprogram" the integrated stress response. As the journal explains, the authors "unravel the mechanism of adaptation to chronic stress that encompasses previously unappreciated remodeling." The study outlines a cascade of new cellular signals that cells use to adapt to stressful conditions. Interestingly, the novel stress defense mechanism involves remodeling of the cellular machinery that translates mRNA genetic material into a select group of proteins. This selective protein synthesis protects stressed cells from life-threatening endoplasmic reticulum dysfunction.

Related Stories

In Molecular Cell, Hatzoglou and coworkers also show that endoplasmic reticulum dysfunction is marked by a novel cell death mechanism involving cytoplasmic vacuolization--the formation of large, toxic pockets inside cells that is reminiscent of foamy cells, observed in many human pathologies. This phenotype is a pathologic feature in the brains of the neurodegenerative diseases called childhood ataxias, and introduces the interesting possibility that their cause is the result of endoplasmic reticulum dysfunction in nerve cells.

The findings could also lead to new diabetes treatments. "Patients who develop type 2 diabetes become ill because they make too much insulin. This causes the endoplasmic reticulum to be overwhelmed and unable to handle the sudden protein overload, leading to dysfunction. This dysfunction later kills insulin-producing cells in the pancreas," said Hatzoglou. "We believe by enhancing the adaptive response to increased insulin we can delay endoplasmic reticulum dysfunction and the onset of disease." Hatzoglou received funding from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to study how activating cellular stress responses could help delay diabetes progression.

Together with colleagues, Hatzoglou is planning future experiments to understand the molecular mechanisms that defend cells during diverse stress conditions. The findings could lead to new therapeutics to prevent cell death in multiple disease states--from dry eye syndrome to diabetes.

Source:

http://casemed.case.edu/cwrumed360/news-releases/release.cfm?news_id=896

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Anti-stress compounds provide new treatment approach for diabetes and obesity
Scientists find potential neurobiological marker to help recognize PTSD patients
BGU researcher wins 2017 Joy Academic Grant to develop stress management tools
Prenatal maternal stress affects size of the baby, study finds
Mothers of teenagers with ASD report higher levels of negative psychological symptoms
Study investigates link between cortisol levels of ICU patients’ family members and anxiety
Study explores posttraumatic stress, posttraumatic growth in children exposed to natural disaster
Prolonged stressful situations can enhance risk of heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stress experienced by emergency call handlers has negative impact on psychological health