Study: Costs, outcomes differ for veterans who underwent coronary procedures at non-VA hospitals

January 3, 2018

Bottom Line: Costs and risk of death after coronary procedures differed for veterans who underwent coronary procedures at non-VA hospitals.

Why The Research Is Interesting: The VA Community Care Program allows veterans to seek care at non-VA hospitals and clinics if the VA cannot provide the needed care because of a lack of specialists, long wait times or extraordinary travel distances. The VA is considering expanding the program, so it is important to understand if outcomes, costs and measures justify veterans care in non-VA settings.

Who and When: Veterans undergoing elective coronary revascularization between 2008-2011: 13,237 veterans undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (stent placement) and 5,818 veterans undergoing elective coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery.

Related Stories

What (Study Measures): Elective coronary revascularization procedures at a VA hospital vs community-based facility (exposures); access to care measured by travel distance; 30-day mortality; and costs (outcomes).

How (Study Design): This is an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and they cannot control natural differences that could explain study findings.

Authors: Paul G. Barnett, Ph.D., VA Palo Alto Health Care System, Menlo Park, California

Results: Almost 1 in 5 elective coronary revascularizations for VA patients was performed at community-based hospitals and outcomes varied by procedure and type of hospital. Death in this study group of veterans was rare so the ability to detect differences in the quality of care at VA and community-based hospitals may have been limited.

Study Limitations: Data included only procedures between 2008-2011 and patterns may have changed over time.

Study Conclusions: Undergoing elective coronary revascularization procedures at community-based hospitals was associated with shorter travel distances for veterans but other differences in outcomes and costs existed.​​

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/outcomes-costs-coronary-procedures-performed-va-vs-non-va-hospitals/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Butler Hospital launches international Alzheimer's disease prevention study
Indirect referrals by nonpublic EDs prevalent in communities with public hospital option
Stopping opioid addiction at one key source: The hospital
Study could pave way for new life-saving treatments to be administered in critical first hour of injury
Florida Hospital Nicholson Center launches mobile broadcast hardware for advanced surgical training
Child life services serve as major component of pediatric hospital-based care
Patient satisfaction, good caregiver communication linked to reduced risk of hospital readmission
The Valley Hospital uses novel mobile app to enhance pre-hospital emergency care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Near incineration of psychiatric hospital highlights gaping need for more beds