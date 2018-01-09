KTU students working on development of dissolving lenses for patients with glaucoma

January 9, 2018

Students' team from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) is working on a development of dissolving contact eye lenses, which can be of great assistance for those suffering from glaucoma. According to statistics, glaucoma is the most common cause of preventable, irreversible blindness - it is responsible for 12.3% of blindness worldwide. It is being estimated that by the year 2020 there will be almost 80 million people in the world suffering from the condition.

The KTU team's NanoLens idea of dissolving lens for glaucoma treatment has won the second place at the Silicon Valley Innovation Challenge in Best Global Innovation category. 150 applications were submitted for the competition. NanoLens team was formed during the Technology Entrepreneurship module, which is a part of the KTU curriculum.

According to economy and business student Viktorija Pacharevait?, the idea to create dissolving contact lenses was based on practical purposes.

"I am wearing contact lenses myself, so I am familiar with the problems this causes. However, after some research into technology it became clear that similar ideas have already been developed. Therefore, we looked at the broader problem and decided to offer dissolving lenses for treatment of glaucoma", says Viktorija.

Besides Viktorija, NanoLens team comprises of chemical technology student Tomas ?aplinskas, and two mechanical engineering students Paulius Kirkus and Darius Kairys. In the Silicon Valley competition KTU students were joined by two students from San José State University, California.

On their travel to Silicon Valley the students from Kaunas were accompanied by their teacher Rita Jucevičien?, Associate Professor at KTU School of Economics and Business. She is convinced that the success at Silicon Valley Innovation Challenge is the first step towards achieving great goals.

Related Stories

"At the moment, glaucoma patients have to put in highly concentrated eye drops three times a day as the rate of the medicine absorption is only 5 percent. It is being calculated that the absorption rate of dissolving lenses can be 30 percent higher; the medicine would be less concentrated, therefore, less harmful to the eyes", says Jucevičien?.

The idea introduced at the Silicon Valley Innovation Challenge competition has received a lot of positive reviews. According to Jucevičien?, although the recognition by the experts is very important, further development of the project depends on the students.

"It is indeed a very strong idea, however, for its further development funding is needed. We are thinking about the collaboration with KTU Startup Space, to look for other funding possibilities. In Lithuania, we have a growing and active startup ecosystem, therefore I see a perfect chance for success", says Jucevičien".

Source:

http://2017.ktu.edu/en/newitem/ktu-students-are-developing-dissolving-lenses-glaucoma-treatment

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Hormone replacement therapy after ovary removal lowers risk of glaucoma, study finds
Research shows major shift in eye surgeries from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers
Largest clinical specialty database powers studies that yield key insights
A daily cup of hot tea may lower glaucoma risk
People who engage in physical activity have lower risk of developing glaucoma
Less than one-third of glaucoma patients talk to their doctor about medication costs, study finds
New eyedropper delivers medication more precisely with less waste and reduced side effects
Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?

Our mission is to advance the measurement of human proteins with greater precision, to bring to the world the benefits of absolute molecular specificity when it comes to interrogating proteins at the molecular level.

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Everyday eye movements may be cause of glaucoma in people with normal intraocular pressure