General anesthesia may be more complex in its workings than we know now

By January 10, 2018

Associate Professor Bruno van Swinderen from Queensland Brain Institute, University of Queensland with his colleagues have studied the workings of general anesthetics on the brain and found that these agents did more than just put a person to sleep. These findings could pave the way for better and more effective anesthetics they believe. The study was published in the latest issue of the journal Cell Reports.

According to van Swinderen, the team assessed the brain functioning after a person was anesthetized with a common general anesthetic agent called propofol. They looked at the synapses or the tiny connections that exist between the nerve cells or neurons. Small amounts of chemicals are released at these synapses to allow communication between the nerve cells.

Propofol, like most other general anesthetics induces sleep as is known from previous research, he said. New findings show that propofol is also capable of disrupting the workings of the synapses before the joints or connections (presynaptic) and this can affect the communication between the nerves of the whole brain. This disruption and change is different from being merely asleep says Associate Professor van Swinderen.

The team including PhD student Adekunle Bademosi also noted that propofol tends to stop the movement of a key protein (syntaxin1A) that is necessary for the synapses of all neurons. For this study the team looked at the effect of propofol on flies that were anaesthetised at the same concentration as humans. The syntaxin1A protein was found to be decreased in their brains. This means that the communication between the neurons decrease explains Bademosi. Associate Professor van Swinderen added that this could explain the drowsiness that follows an episode of anesthesia after waking up from it. There is also a significant disorientation he said that could be attributed to these molecular findings. He said that there is a sleep component associated with these drugs but there is also a disruption in the synaptic connectivity.

Related Stories

The work was carried out at Professor Frederic Meunier's laboratory at QBI using the super-resolution microscopy available there for checking on the synapses and their workings. Dr Victor Anggono partnered in the study as well.

This new finding could shed light on several degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, he said. It could also provide an understanding to the working of these connections and their development in a growing infant and child. In the elderly with degenerative brain diseases and dementia too understanding the effects on the synaptic communications could be helpful in development of treatment strategies. General anesthesia could have a lasting effect on the very young and in the elderly. This has never been fully understood till now, said Associate Professor van Swinderen.

More studies are necessary to understand the lasting effects if any of these agents on the brain especially among children and infants and in the elderly. He said that it has been almost 180 years that general anesthesia is being practiced as we know it now and the workings of these drugs are still unclear.

Reference: http://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(17)31878-8

Posted in: Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Strategies to prevent and treat acute chest syndrome in children with sickle cell disease
Scientists use artificial intelligence to create new ‘ImmunoMap’
Study suggests vitamin C enhances tuberculosis drugs effectiveness
Shorter sleep duration linked to repetitive negative thoughts like those seen in anxiety, depression
Small-cell lung cancer patients encounter obstacles to receiving standard-of-care treatment
Study identifies how excess fat disrupts heart cells' ability to produce energy
Sangamo and Pfizer partner for development of new zinc finger protein gene therapy to treat ALS
Monthly cycles of brain activity linked to seizures in patients with epilepsy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?

Our mission is to advance the measurement of human proteins with greater precision, to bring to the world the benefits of absolute molecular specificity when it comes to interrogating proteins at the molecular level.

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology