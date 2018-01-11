Alcohol related ER visits on the rise especially among women, finds study

By January 11, 2018

According to a recent study, there is a steady rise in the number of individuals visiting the emergency rooms due to complications and problems associated with alcohol consumption over the last few years. The results of the new study appeared in the latest issue of the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

Image Credit: By Africa Studio / Shutterstock
Image Credit: By Africa Studio / Shutterstock

The study shows that while most Americans drink moderately and safely, there has been a steady rise in the emergency room visits which were 61 percent more in 2014 compared to 2006. The reason for this rise over the past decade is unclear say researchers. Aaron M. White, neuroscientist working at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and co-author on the study said that this trend was alarming. He added that there has been an increase of a mere 2 percent in the per capita alcohol consumption over this period of time. In all there has been an 8 percent rise in the number of emergency room visits for this as well as other reasons. The steep rise in the alcohol related ER visits that was 3 million in 2006 and 5 million in 2014 thus remains unexplained.

White explains that the reason that best suits this picture is the possibility that there is a rise in risky consumption of alcohol among a significant population. This could be the reason why there is little rise in per capita consumption of alcohol but such high numbers of emergencies. There is in addition no increase in incidences of binge drinking nationwide he said. For this study the team of researchers looked at information from 30 million visits to the emergency departments annually in the hospitals. It covered 945 hospitals from 33 states and Washington, D.C.

Related Stories

The study found that long term or chronic alcohol consumption had risen by 75.7 percent in the study period. Thus there is also a rise in the number of chronic ailments related to alcohol consumption. Episodes of accidents and other health problems associated with binge drinking and drinking in a short span of time has also risen by 51.5 percent.

The study also revealed that more and more women are visiting the ERs for alcohol related problems such as drunk driving, binge drinking, withdrawal symptoms and also results of chronic and long term alcohol use such as cirrhosis of liver, pancreatitis etc. The number of men attending ERs for these reasons were higher but the gender gap is slowly closing says White.

Studies have shown that excessive drinking raises healthcare costs in more ways than one. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, there are 88,129 deaths yearly in the United States that has been a result of excessive drinking between 2006 and 2010. According to White, these numbers are 10 percent of all the deaths seen among adults in the working age range. However some statistics have shown an increasing awareness regarding alcohol consumption and its association with cancers and other health problems among the youth. This could be used to the advantage of the healthcare system by mass campaigns and messages to the public feel experts.

Source:

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/acer.13559/full

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA issues warning against use of herbal medicine Kratom
TV in the bedroom can cause poor performance and addiction
FDA permits first digital therapeutic device for treatment of substance use disorders
Study reveals a reduced risk of developing heart failure with a plant-based diet
Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow
Study illustrates the role of alcohol in causing damage to DNA and increased cancer risk
Smartphone addiction may be responsible for an imbalance in the brain, study says
Are you a Thinker, Craver, Socializer, Foody or Freewheeler? New Australian dieting study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experts call for greater focus on effective screening methods to help save lives from digestive cancers