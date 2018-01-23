Researchers use epigenetic signatures to advance diagnosis for neurodevelopmental disorders

January 23, 2018

Greenwood Genetic Center researchers in collaboration with scientists from Canada have identified unique epigenetic signatures for nine neurodevelopmental disorders lending to a better method of diagnosis for disorders with much clinical overlap. The epigenetic signatures were developed through methylation array analysis and were reported in the January issue of The American Journal of Human Genetics.

The team investigated 14 neurodevelopmental disorders caused by genes that encode the cell's epigenetic machinery - the components that read, write and erase post-translational signals on DNA and histones and remodel the DNA. Of the 14 disorders evaluated, nine revealed unique methylation signatures including Sotos syndrome, Kabuki syndrome, CHARGE and ATRX.

"Many of the disorders we studied have clinical overlap, which makes sense as the genes causing each of these disorders all work within the same epigenetic machinery, determining the gene's expression and expression of other genes," said Charles Schwartz, PhD, Director of Molecular Studies at GGC in Greenwood, SC who was a co-author of the study. "What was interesting is that although the genes function is somewhat similar manners, nine of the disorders showed a unique epigenetic signature with minimal overlap."

The study authors suggest that these unique epigenetic signatures could be useful in concurrently screening for multiple syndromes with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity. Also, based on the degree of overlap between these signatures, the team concludes that a single machine learning classification tool built on the combined signatures of these disorders, can accurately make the diagnosis. This method not only distinguished these nine disorders from one another, but also assigned low probability scores to patients with other forms of intellectual and/or developmental delay.

Related Stories

In addition, these unique signatures could also provide an innovative approach in solving ambiguous cases presenting with variants of uncertain significance from targeted gene sequencing, whole exome sequencing or whole genome sequencing.

"Our results also led to the development of an epigenetic echo model for how these syndrome-specific signatures arise and are maintained," said Schwartz.

"The echo model states that while an initial epigenetic dysfunction arises during early development, an broader methylation legacy or echo remains throughout the genome leading to the unique signature. This may help explain the variability and phenotypic overlap among these disorders."

Benefits of this approach to diagnosis and variant classification include the lack of a need for parental samples and the potential of functional results to be obtained from peripheral blood samples rather than other inaccessible target tissues such as brain. This method would also have the potential to identify a diagnosis when the mutation is in a noncoding region, and the classification of rare missense and in-frame in/del variants which are often uninterpretable.​​

Source:

http://www.ggc.org/education/media/press-releases/923-using-epigenetic-signatures-and-machine-learning-to-improve-diagnosis.html

Posted in: Child Health News | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify six new gene regions that may help treat type 1 diabetes
Study devises efficient and economical strategy to screen breast and ovarian cancer gene mutations
Chinese researchers develop multifunctional vehicle to transport gene therapeutics
Scientists identify molecular key that opens up compacted genome
Three-dimensional organization of genome plays key role in gene expression, cell fate
DNA study sheds light on longstanding puzzle of cell division
Enzyme discovery provides new horizon of therapeutic opportunities across disease spectrum
Modular gene enhancers may be suitable target in treatment of blood cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop new mathematical tool to solve genetics challenge