ISSCR updates guidelines to address advances in stem cell-based embryo models

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Society for Stem Cell ResearchAug 13 2025

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) released an update of its 2021 Guidelines for Stem Cell Research and Clinical Translation today. The targeted update addresses significant advances in the development and application of human stem cell-based embryo models (SCBEMs) and recommendations for research oversight outlined in a white paper from the ISSCR Embryo Models Working Group published in June.

SCBEMs are three-dimensional stem cell-derived structures that replicate key aspects of early embryonic development. These innovative models offer unprecedented potential to enhance our understanding of human developmental biology and reproductive science.

This Guidelines update underscores the ISSCR's steadfast commitment to proactively addressing the ethical and regulatory considerations that accompany scientific advances. Stem cell-based embryo models are transforming how we study early human development, and it is critical that this progress is supported by clear guidance, a strong sense of responsibility, and global consensus. I commend the ISSCR Embryo Models Working Group for their thoughtful and forward-looking leadership in ensuring our guidelines evolve in step with this rapidly advancing field."

Hideyuki Okano, ISSCR President 

The ISSCR Guidelines have long served as the international benchmark for scientific and ethical rigor, offering trusted guidance for oversight and transparency in stem cell research. They support the development of regulatory frameworks in countries where such systems are still emerging. Adherence to the guidelines provides assurance that research is conducted with integrity and new therapies are safe, effective, and evidence based.

The revisions included in the 2025 update to the Guidelines are limited to SCBEM technologies and are the result of a targeted, deliberative process led by Amander Clark, University of California, Los Angeles, USA, and Janet Rossant, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada. This focused approach enabled the ISSCR to respond thoughtfully to a defined scientific and oversight need, and to offer updated international guidance for researchers, journal editors, regulators, funders, and the public. The ISSCR intends to continue using this agile, collaborative model to address evolving areas of stem cell research that warrant updated, globally harmonized oversight standards.

Related Stories

Key revisions

  • Replaces the classification of models as "integrated" or "non-integrated" with the inclusive term "SCBEMs."
  • Proposes that all 3D SCBEMs have a clear scientific rationale, have a defined endpoint and be subject to an appropriate oversight mechanism.
  • Reiterates that all SCBEMs are in vitro models and must not be transplanted in the uterus of a living animal or human host.
  • Includes a new recommendation that prohibits the ex vivo culture of SCBEMS to the point of potential viability – so-called ectogenesis.
Source:

International Society for Stem Cell Research

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early clinical trial supports MASL as a targeted oral cancer treatment
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
Novel insights from lymphoid structures: Lessons from colorectal cancer research
New method uses exosome stiffness for lung cancer gene detection
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods
Uncovering the nuclear PIPn-p53 signalosome in cancer cell migration
AI-designed protein activates Notch signaling pathway to boost T-cell production
T cell senescence shapes cancer prognosis and immunotherapy response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New microscope system reveals molecular activity deep in the brain tissue