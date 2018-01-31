Apollo Hospitals selects RayStation for India’s first proton therapy center

Apollo Hospitals, Asia´s foremost integrated healthcare provider, as selected RayStation for a new proton therapy center in Chennai – the first such facility in India. The center will be equipped with IBA’s Proteus®PLUS treatment delivery system in a multi-room configuration. The setup will comprise two gantry treatment rooms and one fixed-beam treatment room, each fitted with advanced pencil beam scanning and cone beam CT technology.

Following an extensive review of the leading systems available, RayStation was selected as the treatment planning system for the new center, which is scheduled to treat its first patients in September 2018. The choice was motivated by RayStation’s comprehensive functionality and support for all major treatment delivery systems, and RaySearch’s world-leading position in proton therapy treatment planning. An important goal for Apollo Hospitals is to unify the treatment planning workflow. The agreement includes modules for deformable registration, dose tracking, adaptive therapy and multi-criteria optimization.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Groups says:

Our resolute commitment is to make cancer conquerable and the Apollo Proton Cancer Center in Chennai underscores this etos. Over the years, we have continuously introduced the most advanced cancer care for our patients and Apollo has been honored with the trust of individuals from over 140 countries.

Ms. Reddy added:

Innovative technologies have been a hallmark of our cancer care protocols with RayStation reaffirms our continued investments into the best available care for modalities for our patients.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: