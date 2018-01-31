BitMap and PicoQuant develop sFLIM detection system for advanced medical tissue imaging

January 31, 2018

Research project hosted at PicoQuant focuses on developing multichannel photon detection methods for biomedical applications.

An sFLIM image of lung tissue labeled with three fluorophores (red, yellow and green colors). The label locations are clearly visible against the otherwise strong autofluorescence background (gray).

PicoQuant and the Charité University Medical Center, Berlin, are co-supervising an Early Stage Researcher (ESR) as part of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie actions in the Innovative Training Networks H2020-MSCA-ITN.

During his stay at PicoQuant, the ESR is preparing a PhD thesis on "Novel Applications for Spectrally Resolved Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging (sFLIM)".

Related Stories

The projects aim is to explore the feasibility and limits for quantitative separation of fluorescent markers in a strongly autofluorescing environment. The separation has been improved over the last years by using spectral confocal microscopy in combination with linear unmixing.

However, the separation of multiple labels in biological samples still remains challenging, especially when strong tissue autofluorescence drowns out the response from specific labeled structures.

By combining spectrally resolved detection with fluorescence lifetime measurements, simultaneous detection of spectral and lifetime parameters becomes possible, which is expected to significantly improve separation quality.

Early on in the research project, hard- and software parameters were established that are excellent for simultaneous spectrally resolved imaging and fluorescence lifetime measurement.

In a cooperation with the Charité Berlin, the developed sFLIM detection set-up is used to investigate and analyze highly autofluorescent lung tissues that are labeled with multiple fluorophores. Applying a unique pattern matching technique1, a massive improved discrimination of these labels has been achieved.

About PicoQuant:

PicoQuant is a leading research and development company specializing in optoelectronics, which was founded in 1996. The company, which is based in the science and technology park of Berlin-Adlershof, Germany, is a worldwide leader in the field of single photon counting applications.

References:

1. Multi-target spectrally resolved fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy, T. Niehörster et al., Nature Methods, 257-262, 13(3), 2016

Source:

www.picoquant.com

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pfizer to stop Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease research
RaySearch introduces micro-RayStation for research on small animals
Translational medical research gets major boost with introduction of Griffith biobanking
Economical Fluorescence Adapter for Stereo Microscopes
Asynt introduces innovative service to create practical tools for fulfilling research needs
Maximize resolution in deep imaging for neuroscience research with Olympus TruResolution objectives
Research provides insights into mechanisms governing healthy longevity
Patients with IBS could benefit from vitamin D supplements, suggests new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Live-cell microscopy reveals internal forces that direct cell migration