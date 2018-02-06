Next-generation ‘active genetics’ tool opens new horizons

February 6, 2018

In 2015, University of California San Diego biologists Ethan Bier and Valentino Gantz developed a breakthrough technology known as "active genetics," which results in parents transmitting a genetic trait to most of their offspring (instead of 50 percent receiving the trait under standard inheritance). Immediate targets of active genetics included gene-drive systems for immunizing mosquitoes against vector borne diseases such as malaria. Bier and Gantz also proposed using active genetics for a variety of other potential human health and agricultural benefits.

Now, Shannon Xu, together with Gantz and Bier, employ CRISPR/Cas9 to edit gene regulatory elements in their native genomic environments, revealing new fundamental mechanisms that control gene activity, as described Feb. 6 in eLife. The authors also provide experimental validation for using active genetics as an efficient means for targeted gene insertion, or "transgenesis," and single-step replacement of genetic control elements.

"Technical advances enabled by active genetics represent an innovative toolkit to engineer organisms with novel features, thereby enabling a new era of advances in synthetic biology," said Gantz.

The researchers analyzed the genetic control of a gene responsible for coordinating the formation of a simple structure in fruit flies--a wing vein--during its development. The goal of the analysis was to understand mechanisms controlling gene activity in space and time, resulting in a wing vein being reliably placed in its correct position and investigating how this genetic circuit evolved in different species.

Among their findings, the researchers provided evidence for a new potential form of interaction between chromosomes that contributes to the control of gene activity. These observations raise the intriguing possibility that similar forms of cross-talk between chromosomes may occur in other organisms and might eventually define potential targets for epigenetic intervention. They also demonstrated significant advantages of editing gene regulatory sequences in their native location to uncover new functionalities that could lead to a better understanding of how control switches work to turn genes on and off in the body. Perhaps most importantly, these studies demonstrate the general utility of active genetics as a platform for engineering new organisms with novel traits.

Related Stories

"These advances should encourage other researchers to employ active genetics in a broad range of organisms to enable and accelerate their research," said Xu.

"This knowledge may eventually lead to biological design based on first principles. That is, acquiring the knowledge to engineer organisms with specifically designed novel features," said Bier, professor and recently named holder of the Tata Chancellor's Endowed Professorship in Cell and Developmental Biology.

The researchers also examined active genetics as a next-generation tool for transgenesis. So-called "CopyCat" cloning vectors offer the potential to be inserted precisely into the genome at any desired location and then get copied with high efficiency from one parental chromosome to another so that all offspring inherit the CopyCat element. CopyCat cloning, the researchers say, has "the potential to greatly accelerate the assembly of complex genetic strains of animals or plants."

"Such genetic engineering manipulations should open new avenues of research and animal and plant engineering that are out of reach using current technologies," the researchers note. These innovative new areas of biological research are in line with the goals of the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, which named professor Bier an Allen Distinguished Investigators in 2016.

Active genetics is also the technology driving the new Tata Institute for Genetics and Society. Based at UC San Diego and India's Institute for Stem Biology and Regenerative Medicine, the institute was launched with a mission to advance global science and technology through socially conscious means and develop solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges, from public health to agriculture.

Source:

http://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressrelease/active_genetics_technology_opens_new_horizons

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Steven R. Brant shines light on genetic causes for IBD
Research provides insights into reactive and proactive aggression in childhood
Researchers move closer to solving puzzle of 15q13.3 microdeletion syndrome
Researchers unlock genetic processes underlying cancer
Study provides rare glimpse into genetic transmission of herpes simplex virus from father to son
Myriad Genetics announces new data on EndoPredict test at 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Researchers find new method to overcome major challenge of stem cell therapy
Exploring the Future of Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery may offer new therapeutic approach for kids with Prader-Willi syndrome