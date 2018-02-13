New review examines effectiveness of cupping therapy in athletes

February 13, 2018

Swimmer Michael Phelps's continued dominance at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics was accompanied by worldwide awareness of cupping. Cupping therapy has re-emerged as a potential approach to boost post-exercise metabolic recovery, reduce pain, and improve range of motion by increasing local microcirculation. But what does science tell us about the effectiveness or safety of cupping? A new systematic review that examines the results of eleven clinical trials encompassing nearly 500 participants is published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine (JACM), a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on JACM website until March 13, 2018.

Related Stories

Romy Lauche, University of Technology (Sydney, Australia) and colleagues from Endeavour College of Natural Health (Fortitude Valley, Australia) and University of Duisburg-Essen (Germany) coauthored the article entitled "Effects of Cupping Therapy in Amateur and Professional Athletes -- Systematic Review of Randomized Controlled Trials." Despite some reports of benefits, including some related to reduced pain and disability, the authors found the reports uneven and found a high risk of bias in the trial designs. They therefore determined that no conclusive recommendations for or against the value of cupping in sports performance can be made until further trials are carried out.

Co-author Lauche states: "Cupping therapy is a classic example in which research lags behind clinical practice. We are confident that this review will point out the need for and encourage further high-quality research of cupping, a therapy which has been around for millennia."

"This systematic review by Lauche and her international team squarely place this therapy in evidence limbo," says JACM Editor-in-Chief John Weeks, johnweeks-integrator.com, Seattle, WA. He adds: "There is evidence here for advocates, evidence for detractors, and evidence for researchers - that we need more of it!"

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/is-cupping-therapy-effective-among-athletes/2334/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Exercise training may help middle-aged people to reduce heart failure risk from sedentary lifestyle
Research provides insights into mechanisms governing healthy longevity
Maximize resolution in deep imaging for neuroscience research with Olympus TruResolution objectives
Researchers discover why exercise is good and high blood pressure is bad for the heart
Benefits of physical activity can outweigh effects of severe obesity, study shows
Aerobic exercise may improve cognitive symptoms in older adults at risk for AD
Study to investigate whether high intensity exercise can help men with prostate cancer
Patients with IBS could benefit from vitamin D supplements, suggests new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise could extend the life expectancy of breast cancer survivors, study states