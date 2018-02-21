Australia lagging behind in psychedelic science renaissance

With research from the US showing that MDMA, or ecstasy, can effectively cure PTSD, it is time for Australia to embrace psychedelic science, according to Edith Cowan University addiction studies expert Dr Stephen Bright.

At a public seminar on 22 February, Dr Bright, who is the co-founder of Psychedelic Research In

Science and Medicine (PRISM), will discuss the barriers Australian researchers face establishing trials.

MDMA therapy

Dr Bright said that after a 40-year embargo on psychedelic science, research was proliferating at

an exponential rate overseas, but Australia risked being left behind.

“Significantly, studies in the US, Canada, Switzerland and Israel have shown that MDMA (or ecstasy) can effectively cure PTSD among people who have not responded to conventional treatments,” he said.

“This research is of particular importance to the war veteran community who experience high rates of PTSD. Studies in the USA have shown that MDMA-assisted psychotherapy can effectively cure two thirds of PTSD among people who haven’t respond to existing treatments,” he said.

“Given that more Australian soldiers die from suicide than in combat, I think there is no excuse to delay researching these treatments locally.”

The ‘Why alcohol and other drug clinicians and researchers should be interested in the psychedelic science renaissance’ seminar will be held at Curtin University’s National Drug Research Institute from 1-2pm on Thursday 22 February.