Bedfont Scientific makes FDA 510(k) submission for clearance of ToxCO monitor

February 21, 2018

Bedfont Scientific Ltd. has made a 510(k) submission for US FDA clearance of their ToxCO® monitor used by emergency services to mass screen for carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Bedfont, based in the UK, specialists in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical products, has made an FDA 510(k) submission for clearance to sell one of its breath analyzers, the ToxCO®.

Established in 1976, the second-generation family company already has one device on the market in America, their Micro+™ Smokerlyzer® CO monitor to help people quit smoking. Using a similar technology, the ToxCO® is designed for emergency services to mass screen for cases of CO poisoning, providing a quicker method than the traditional blood test. A breath sample can be taken from a patient via mouthpiece, or in instances where the patient is unconscious, by face mask. By being able to mass screen patients on-site, it can rule out unnecessary hospital admissions and save valuable time, furthermore, the ToxCO® has ambient monitoring which begins from switch-on, alerting emergency services to high levels of atmospheric CO at the scene of the incident, helping to safeguard them and be prepared.

Known as the silent killer, CO is a colorless, odorless, highly poisonous gas that is produced when fuels are burned incompletely. Everybody is exposed to CO in everyday life; from boilers, open fires, cars, generators and even burning your toast. CO poisoning is the most common type of fatal poisoning in many countries. According to the CDC, “during 1999–2010, a total of 5,149 deaths from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning occurred in the United States, an average of 430 deaths per year”. Prolonged exposure can lead to severe health consequences, and if exposed for too long, death. An exposure to 12,800ppm of carbon monoxide can kill you within 1-3 minutes.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, explains:

We are working hard to help raise awareness of breath analysis in the USA and how the ToxCO® has the potential to save so many lives. We are fully committed to working closely everyone involved to have swift and successful FDA clearance for this product.

Daniel Sibis, Vice President at coVita LLC, Bedfont’s USA distributor, comments:

The ToxCO® will revolutionise how emergency services approach carbon monoxide poisoning. Compared to blood samples, breath analysis with the ToxCO® is quick, easy and completely non-invasive. This means no more needles and with values shown instantly onscreen, the ToxCO® will save more lives.

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/bedfont-scientific-ltd-makes-toxco-fda-510k-submission

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Amish people live longer due to mutation in blood clotting gene
New partnership to evaluate effectiveness of diagnostic blood test for type 2 diabetes
Common ketone supplement may reduce blood sugar in diabetics, suggests study
Scientists imitate the Human Blood-retinal barrier on a microfluidic chip
New guidelines redefine what classes as high blood pressure
Traces of caffeine and its byproducts in the blood can be indicative of Parkinson’s disease
Study finds altered blood flow in brains of preterm newborns
RaySearch introduces micro-RayStation for research on small animals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gene therapy shows promising effect against blood clots, study states