Case report examines potential cancer risks after mRNA vaccination

A new case report was published in Volume 17 of Oncotarget on February 6, 2026, titled "Exploring the potential link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations and cancer: A case report with a review of haematopoietic malignancies with insights into pathogenic mechanisms."

In this report, led by first author Patrizia Gentilini along with corresponding author Panagis Polykretis from the "Allineare Sanità e Salute" Foundation and Independent Medical Scientific Commission (CMSi), Milano, an international team of researchers presented a detailed case involving a healthy, athletic woman who developed acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma shortly after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The authors reviewed existing literature and discussed possible immune-related mechanisms that could connect mRNA vaccines to blood cancers, calling attention to the need for further investigation.

The case report focuses on a 38-year-old woman who began experiencing immune-related symptoms the day after her second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose. Within months, she was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer affecting early-stage lymphocytes. While she initially achieved complete remission through chemotherapy, she later experienced a central nervous system relapse and underwent a stem cell transplant. The sequence of events raises questions about whether the vaccine-induced immune response may have contributed to disease onset or progression.

To provide broader context, the authors reviewed several other reports describing similar cancer cases after COVID-19 vaccination. These included lymphomas, leukemias, and other haematopoietic disorders. In many cases, symptoms appeared shortly after vaccination. While these instances remain rare, the authors argue that the patterns merit closer study. They also discuss potential mechanisms, including immune suppression, increased inflammation, and vaccine-related interference with key cancer-protective proteins such as p53.

One concern highlighted in the report involves lipid nanoparticles used to deliver the vaccine, which may circulate beyond the injection site and reach organs such as the bone marrow. The authors note that changes in immune signaling, antibody responses, and genetic material could, under certain conditions, create conditions favorable to cancer development in susceptible individuals. However, they emphasize that a definitive cause-and-effect relationship has not been established.

"The carcinogenic risk associated with these technologies, which has long been known within the gene therapy field, represents an area of research that cannot be ignored, given the fundamental principle of medicine "primum non nocere" (first, do no harm)."

Although the case does not prove that vaccination caused the cancer, it adds to a small body of evidence suggesting that immune disturbances from mRNA vaccines should be studied further. The authors emphasize the importance of continuing long-term safety monitoring as mRNA vaccine technologies are expanded to other uses. Understanding potential rare risks is essential for ensuring informed public health decisions while maintaining trust in vaccine programs.