Case report examines potential cancer risks after mRNA vaccination

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncotargetFeb 12 2026

A new case report was published in Volume 17 of Oncotarget on February 6, 2026, titled "Exploring the potential link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations and cancer: A case report with a review of haematopoietic malignancies with insights into pathogenic mechanisms."

In this report, led by first author Patrizia Gentilini along with corresponding author Panagis Polykretis from the "Allineare Sanità e Salute" Foundation and Independent Medical Scientific Commission (CMSi), Milano, an international team of researchers presented a detailed case involving a healthy, athletic woman who developed acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma shortly after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The authors reviewed existing literature and discussed possible immune-related mechanisms that could connect mRNA vaccines to blood cancers, calling attention to the need for further investigation.

The case report focuses on a 38-year-old woman who began experiencing immune-related symptoms the day after her second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose. Within months, she was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer affecting early-stage lymphocytes. While she initially achieved complete remission through chemotherapy, she later experienced a central nervous system relapse and underwent a stem cell transplant. The sequence of events raises questions about whether the vaccine-induced immune response may have contributed to disease onset or progression.

To provide broader context, the authors reviewed several other reports describing similar cancer cases after COVID-19 vaccination. These included lymphomas, leukemias, and other haematopoietic disorders. In many cases, symptoms appeared shortly after vaccination. While these instances remain rare, the authors argue that the patterns merit closer study. They also discuss potential mechanisms, including immune suppression, increased inflammation, and vaccine-related interference with key cancer-protective proteins such as p53.

One concern highlighted in the report involves lipid nanoparticles used to deliver the vaccine, which may circulate beyond the injection site and reach organs such as the bone marrow. The authors note that changes in immune signaling, antibody responses, and genetic material could, under certain conditions, create conditions favorable to cancer development in susceptible individuals. However, they emphasize that a definitive cause-and-effect relationship has not been established.

Related Stories

"The carcinogenic risk associated with these technologies, which has long been known within the gene therapy field, represents an area of research that cannot be ignored, given the fundamental principle of medicine "primum non nocere" (first, do no harm)."

Although the case does not prove that vaccination caused the cancer, it adds to a small body of evidence suggesting that immune disturbances from mRNA vaccines should be studied further. The authors emphasize the importance of continuing long-term safety monitoring as mRNA vaccine technologies are expanded to other uses. Understanding potential rare risks is essential for ensuring informed public health decisions while maintaining trust in vaccine programs.

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

https://doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28827

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

RNA micelles enable targeted chemotherapy without immune toxicity
Nervous system actively promotes pre-cancerous pancreatic lesions
Historical redlining's impact on breast cancer survival changes over time
Reprogrammed neutrophils promote tumor growth
US cancer institute studying ivermectin’s ‘ability to kill cancer cells’
Dual targeting strategy suppresses pancreatic cancer cell growth
Prior abortion or miscarriage not linked to increased risk of pre- or postmenopausal breast cancer
Review links betel nut addiction to cancer, heart disease, and metabolic risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Triple negative breast cancer cells use new strategy to boost metastatic ability