Normal intake of vitamin D reduces risk of death

March 1, 2018

A normal intake of vitamin D can reduce the risk of death substantially in people with cardiovascular disease, a Norwegian study shows.

A study from the University of Bergen (UiB) concludes that people who have suffered from cardiovascular disease, and have a normal intake of vitamin D, reduce their risk of morality as a consequence of the disease by 30 percent.

"We discovered that the right amount of vitamin D reduces the risk of death substantially.  However, too much or too little increase the risk," says Professor Jutta Dierkes at the Department of Clinical Medicine, UiB, which lead the study.

The study followed as many as 4 000 patients with cardiovascular diseases from year 2000, for a period of 12 years. The average age of the participants was 62 years old at the start of the study.

Related Stories

Difficult recommendations

The study showed that it is favorable to have blood values around 42 to 100 nmol/l. If you have higher or lower values, you are at greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

According to Dierkes, it is difficult to give general a recommendation of how much vitamin D supplementation one should take.

"The optimal amount of vitamin D-supplement varies from one person to another. It depends where you live, and what kind of diet you have," Dierkes points out.

For example, the Nordic countries recommend an intake of 10 microgram per day from all vitamin D-sources, USA recommends 15 micrograms and Germany 20.

"Even if Norwegians receive less sun then the Germans, the Norwegians have more fish in their diet. Fish and cod liver oil are important sources to vitamin D during the winter, in addition to physical activities outdoors during the summer," Dierkes explains.

Should measure levels

Dierkes advices all who have experienced cardiovascular diseases to measure their levels of vitamin D, so that these can be better regulated, and the need for supplements assessed. This can usually be done by your local doctor.

"It is, however, important to take in account that the levels vary seasonally A measurement in September will not show the same results as in January, in the Nordic countries."

"The levels in January or February are often lower because of the lack of sunlight, which induces the skin form to vitamin D," says Jutta Dierkes.

Source:

http://www.uib.no/en/med/115760/vitamin-d-reduces-mortality

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy could result in birth of obese children
Vitamin D cannot be metabolized without sufficient magnesium levels, review finds
People with IBS symptoms likely to have low levels of vitamin D, study shows
Vitamin D3 could prevent and repair cardiovascular damage, finds study
Using vitamin supplements before and during pregnancy may be linked to lower risk for ASD in children
Study suggests vitamin C enhances tuberculosis drugs effectiveness
Fluorescence imaging can track vitamin C in the body
Vitamin deficiency prevents proliferation of cancer stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin A-enriched cattle fodder is the key to protect against cow's milk allergy