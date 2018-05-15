Infiniti Research completes new market entry advisory study on wound management industry

May 15, 2018

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry advisory study on the wound management industry. A leading wound management client wanted a detailed report on the market entry barriers, new opportunities, threats, and competition in the medical devices market.

According to the market entry advisory experts at Infiniti, "Improved cost-effectiveness of products and technological advancements along with the recent rise in diabetic population has contributed significantly to the current wound management market's growth."

Related Stories

Request a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The global wound management market is a quickly developing segment of the medical devices sector, presenting growth opportunities for healthcare service providers and greater outcomes for patients. Advanced wound management events are progressively replacing conventional measures of wound management. The growth of the wound management sector can be credited to the growing accessibility and sophistication of advanced wound care technology.

The market entry advisory solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to gauge new business opportunities and drive profitability. The client was able to create an efficient route-to-market strategy and better market their medical products and services across various regions.

This market entry advisory solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Develop business plans combining strategic marketing initiatives, business development, and business strategy expertise
  • Identify a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities
  • To know more, ask an analyst

This market entry advisory solution provided predictive insights on:

  • Assessing market trends for every single route-to-revenue
  • Marketing their products and services in a productive manner
Source:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research reveals why people with tetraplegia more likely to suffer from sleep apnea
NIH to open national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program
New research hub set to transform Australia’s medical technology sector
Baboons break out of research facility briefly
New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
New INVENIO™ Fourier Transform Infrared research spectrometer launched by Bruker
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research