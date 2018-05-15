Infiniti Research completes new market entry advisory study on wound management industry

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry advisory study on the wound management industry. A leading wound management client wanted a detailed report on the market entry barriers, new opportunities, threats, and competition in the medical devices market.

According to the market entry advisory experts at Infiniti, "Improved cost-effectiveness of products and technological advancements along with the recent rise in diabetic population has contributed significantly to the current wound management market's growth."

Request a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The global wound management market is a quickly developing segment of the medical devices sector, presenting growth opportunities for healthcare service providers and greater outcomes for patients. Advanced wound management events are progressively replacing conventional measures of wound management. The growth of the wound management sector can be credited to the growing accessibility and sophistication of advanced wound care technology.

The market entry advisory solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to gauge new business opportunities and drive profitability. The client was able to create an efficient route-to-market strategy and better market their medical products and services across various regions.

This market entry advisory solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop business plans combining strategic marketing initiatives, business development, and business strategy expertise

Identify a scalable approach to discover new growth opportunities

To know more, ask an analyst

This market entry advisory solution provided predictive insights on: