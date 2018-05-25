Russian researchers develop high-tech device-transformer for ultrasound examination

May 25, 2018

Researchers of the laboratory "Medical ultrasound equipment" of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) developed a high-tech device-transformer for ultrasound examination, named "Ultrasound mobile". The new equipment is the combination of three modifications in one device.

Currently, each modification functions separately in the medical centers, the scientists of St. Petersburg Polytechnic University became the first who combined it into a single hardware complex. Thus instead of two types of vehicles (stationary and portable), medical institutions can use single equipment for different purposes and in different wards. For example, in the inpatient hospitals, doctors will be able to do a high-precision study using the full configuration of the equipment. At the same time in the admission hospital ward or emergency room, where the speed of decisions is important, the mobile version of the equipment will be useful. In addition, the handset will be irreplaceable for doctors who make house calls.

Related Stories

The image quality obtained by "Ultrasound mobile" depends on the number of physical channels which simultaneously receive information and create the image. Increasing the number of channels, the quality of the obtained image is getting higher. In the device developed by the scientists of Polytechnic University, depending on the modification, the number of channels varies from 48 to 192, providing a high image quality.

"The device-transformer is 80% ready: its developed ultrasonic essence should be inserted in the finished device. We have already conveyed our vision of the medical equipment to the industrial partner, who should produce the final version of the equipment, "- said Alexander Berkovich, head of the laboratory" Medical ultrasound equipment" SPbPU. The industrial partner of the project is JSC "Northern Press". The project documentation will be provided to the industrial enterprise, so the serial production of the device will start.

The device-transformer "Ultrasound mobile" will be implemented in medical institutions in Russia in 2019.

Source:

http://english.spbstu.ru/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

St Mary's Hospital uses point-of-care ultrasound extensively to assess patients in emergency care
Samsung RS85 ultrasound system receives FDA 510(k) clearance
GE Healthcare launches most advanced radiology ultrasound system
FUJIFILM SonoSite SII ultrasound system offers better solution for chemotherapy patients
Parkinson's disease pivotal trial treats first patient using focused ultrasound
Study: MRI fusion biopsy outperforms standard prostate biopsy
Philips introduces new ultrasound digital health device for point-of-care diagnostics in the UK
Pitt engineer uses ultrasound technology to help people walk again

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ultrasound guidelines can reliably differentiate between pediatric thyroid nodules that require biopsy