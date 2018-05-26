Bioethicist: 'Right to Try Act' will not benefit terminally-ill patients

May 26, 2018

Gregory Pence, Ph.D., professor and Chair of Philosophy, teaches bioethics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Pence studied applied ethics with famous ethicist Peter Singer at NYU and helped found the new field of bioethics.

He is known for bioethics for his best-selling textbook "Medical Ethics: Accounts of Ground-Breaking Cases," which is in its 8th edition, and his defense of humane biotechnology, such as cloning and genetically modified crops. In 2000, he testified against bills to criminalize cloning before Congress and before the California Senate.

Pence's comments on the Right to Try Act:

Related Stories

  • "Although it sounds attractive from perspectives of patients' rights and Libertarianism, even a superficial analysis reveals many problems with the Right to Try Act."
  • "Despite what some businesses argue, federal regulation is not a bad thing: it keeps our meat safe from bad E. coli, our drugs sterile and uniform, and keeps vulnerable people from becoming victims."
  • "At least 38 states already allow patients to try new drugs at this point. Almost always, drugs in clinical trials are free, whereas, in the new law, patients may need to sell their house to pay for the experimental drug. These drugs are already available now 99% of the time through a humanitarian request, which the FDA grants within 24 hours."
  • "We have recently seen an explosion of medical hucksterism targeting desperate, vulnerable patients for their money. More than 600 stem cell clinics operate now in America, most promising unproven treatments and cures. Because stem cells are neither a drug, food or device, the FDA has had trouble finding legislative authority to regulate these clinics. On a recent visit to Colorado, I saw more ads for stem cell clinics than for marijuana shops."
  • "I suspect that the real goal behind the bill is to weaken the FDA's oversight of drugs."

Pence is available for print, television and radio interviews.

The UAB News Studio is available for live or recorded HD video interviews with UAB experts worldwide through LTN Global Networks. The studio is equipped with an ISDN line for digital radio interviews.

Source:

https://www.uab.edu/

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Lowering blood cholesterol levels could enhance success of T-cell cancer immunotherapy
Researchers report new signaling exchange that mediates normal mammary gland development
Study: Macrophages play key role in maintaining stem cell niche of mammary gland
Combination therapies targeting different cell types may be effective at treating colon cancer
Immune cells promote lung cancer metastases by forming clots in tumors, study finds
New treatment regimen boosts survival for young adults and children with T-cell malignancies
Scientists discover how unusually long strands of RNA help colon cancer cells avoid death
ToolGen's CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing platform improves T-cell anti-tumor activity in mouse model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Flow of cerebrospinal fluid found to be key signal for neural stem cell renewal