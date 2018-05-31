New study finds Greenlandic children to be taller than before

May 31, 2018

For centuries Inuit children in Greenland, Canada, and Alaska have been observed as small. But recently they have begun to grow a lot. During the last couple of years people have noticed that Greenlandic boys and girls are getting taller compared to older generations. These common observations have now been scientifically proved, says Marius Kløvgaard, MD and one of the scientists behind a newly published study of growth of Greenlandic children.

Previous studies of growth of the indigenous Inuit people of Greenland, Canada and Alaska has characterized them as shorter but with the same weight as European or continental US citizens. Yet, this specific growth pattern was no longer found in the new study of growth of Greenlandic children conducted by researchers from University of Southern Denmark, which has just been published in the scientific journal Acta Paediatrica.

Related Stories

We evaluated the growth of 279 healthy Greenlandic boys and girls aged 6-10 years and found that at puberty, Greenlandic children are now as tall as children in Denmark, says Marius Kløvgaard.

As a part of the study the research group has also conducted specific growth charts for children in Greenland that can be used for monitoring growth and thrive. Growth charts for Greenlandic children have never been published before.

Genes and obese mothers

The fact that the growth of Greenlandic children is no longer stunted has several explanations.

Many people in Greenland have one or more ancestors of Scandinavian origin so genetic admixture is quite common. That might to some extent explain why children in Greenland have a similar growth pattern to children in Denmark, says Marius Kløvgaard.

Another important finding is a high number of obese mothers.

It is well-known that obese mothers get large babies, and it seems like these larges babies keep on being large during their childhood, says Marius Kløvgaard.

Healthy children

Furthermore, in a recent study, the research group found, that children in Greenland are as healthy as children in Denmark. Actually, children in Greenland have fewer visits to the doctors than Danish children.

Chronic diseases might hamper growth. But improvements in health and nutrition have reduced these kind of problems, says Marius Kløvgaard.

Source:

https://www.sdu.dk/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds increasing wealth gap between households of seniors and families with children
Early-life obesity linked to children's lower perceptual reasoning and working memory scores
Drinking recommended amount of milk could protect obese children against metabolic syndrome
Suicide rates twice as high among black children finds new study
Children and adolescents growing up in extreme societal conditions more likely to resort to violence
Ultrasound guidelines can reliably differentiate between pediatric thyroid nodules that require biopsy
Study reveals rate of vertebral and non-vertebral fractures in children with leukemia
New treatment regimen boosts survival for young adults and children with T-cell malignancies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds increase in number of calls to US Poison Control Centers about ADHD medication exposures