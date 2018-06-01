Study: Few men undergo genetic testing despite high risk of breast cancer

June 1, 2018

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among Americans. At least 10 percent of cancers are caused by inherited mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Parents with the cancer gene mutation have a 50 percent chance of passing it on to a son or daughter. It's well-known that women with BRCA are at a very high risk for breast and ovarian cancer. Less known is the fact that men with these mutations also are at risk of breast cancer and other cancers.

A study published in April in JAMA Oncology finds that few men are screened for these genetic mutations -; and the researchers strongly suggest that they be screened.

"If a male has a BRCA mutation, his risk of breast cancer increases a hundredfold," said Dr. Christopher Childers, a resident physician in the department of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the paper's senior author. "BRCA mutations also put men at higher risk for often aggressive prostate cancers that occur at younger ages. These mutations have also been associated with other cancers, such as pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

This may be the first national study analyzing the rates of genetic cancer testing for both men and women, Childers said.

Analyzing data from the 2015 National Health Interview Survey, the researchers found that nearly 2.5 million people underwent cancer genetic testing. This includes testing for genes related to breast/ovarian cancer such as BRCA, but also those related to risk for colorectal and other cancers. Of the 2.5 million people, nearly three times as many women received testing compared with men (73 percent vs. 27 percent).

Related Stories

The researchers also found that the disparity in testing was specific to breast/ovarian cancer. Men underwent testing for breast/ovarian cancer genes at one-tenth the rate of women. There was no gender disparity for colorectal or other cancer testing.

Fewer Latinos, the uninsured, non-citizens, and residents with less education received genetic testing compared with the rest of the population.

The next step is to determine why so few men get tested and find ways to increase those rates, said lead author Kimberly Childers, a genetics counselor and regional manager of the Providence Health & Services Southern California's Clinical Genetics and Genomics program.

"Previous studies have shown that men don't necessarily understand the importance of a breast cancer gene mutation -; that it is more of a 'feminine' issue -; but this couldn't be further from the truth," she said. "We hope this study will spur broad national educational efforts."

The authors noted that the survey was based on self-reported data from patients, which can sometimes be unreliable; and limited details regarding the reasons why patients underwent testing.

Source:

http://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/despite-risk-of-breast-cancer-few-men-undergo-genetic-tests

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify novel target for bladder cancer
Research examines link between lower-fat diet and breast cancer overall survival
Young cancer survivors have higher risk of pregnancy associated heart failure, shows study
Artificial intelligence algorithms appear to be better at detecting skin cancer
Researchers call for new genetic tests for congenital diseases
Genome dark matter provides clues to fighting prostate cancer
Immune cells promote lung cancer metastases by forming clots in tumors, study finds
Study: Breast cancer survivors do not receive recommended level of screening after surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer cells co-opt pain-sensing 'neural channel' to increase tolerance against oxidative stress